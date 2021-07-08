Technology News
OnePlus Announces Nord Ambassador Program for Fans Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch

OnePlus has promised to give new OnePlus Nord devices for free every time they debut through the Nord Ambassador Program.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2021 13:47 IST
OnePlus Announces Nord Ambassador Program for Fans Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch

OnePlus is yet to provide exact details on how people could participate in the programme

Highlights
  • OnePlus has announced Nord Ambassador Program for fans
  • It will allow participants to access upcoming products and content
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch is rumoured for July 24

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch is expected soon and before that, OnePlus has announced the Nord Ambassador Program to attract its potential customers and enthusiasts and bring them together in a community. The Chinese company promised to offer benefits including access to OnePlus Nord devices for free to the Nord Ambassador Program participants. OnePlus is essentially aiming to make Nord fans by hosting the new programme — an approach that's similar to how competitors including Xiaomi have used their loyal customers and enthusiasts to promote products.

OnePlus said in a forum post that it would offer information about its upcoming products, exclusive content, and access to events through the Nord Ambassador Program. The company also claimed that it would give new OnePlus Nord devices for free every time they debut.

“Over the course of the next few days and weeks, we'll be selecting a handful of you as Nord Ambassadors who will become a part of the Nord Team and run the conversation here on Nord subforums and represent us globally as core community members,” the company said.

Exact details about how people would be able to participate in the Nord Ambassador Program are yet to be revealed. However, OnePlus is likely to start taking applications for the new initiative sometime around the launch of OnePlus Nord 2 5G, that is rumoured for July 24.

The new announcement from OnePlus comes just after it confirmed OnePlus Nord 2 5G as its next-generation smartphone in the Nord series. While confirming the phone, the company mentioned that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

OnePlus said that it worked with MediaTek to enhance the artificial intelligence (AI) features of the existing Dimensity 1200 chip and bring them through the tweaked Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that will power the Nord 2. The new model will notably be the company's first phone to have a MediaTek SoC as it has so far provided Qualcomm chips on its smartphones.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
