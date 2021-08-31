Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Getting New Features, Improvements With OxygenOS Updates

OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 7 Series updates also bump up the phones to the August 2021 Android security patch.

31 August 2021
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro have pop-up selfie cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 getting optimisation for PUBG, other titles
  • OnePlus 7 series getting NFC stability
  • Update for all smartphones will be rolled out incrementally

OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 7 series — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro — are receiving new OxygenOS updates that bring along new features and improvements. The OnePlus Nord 2 is reportedly getting optimisations for mobile games to reduce power consumption. The OnePlus 7 series is getting a Bitmoji always-on display (AOD) that is co-designed by Snapchat. All the smartphones are also getting the August 2021 Android security patch with the updates, which are expected to reach all eligible users in a gradual rollout schedule.

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 series updates: Changelog

The updates for OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro were first reported by XDA Developers.

The OnePlus Nord 2's OxygenOS 11.3.A.10 update reportedly brings system stability improvements, fixes an issue with face unlock, and improves the Camera app. It also brings battery optimisations for PUBG and other mobile games.

On the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus has introduced the Bitmoji AOD with the help of Snapchat. Users will now be able to add their Bitmoji avatar to their AOD. The avatar will keep getting updated according to the users' activity and their environment. To activate, head to Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. Users will now also be able to take screenshots of their AOD.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 7 series is getting improved NFC stability. The four smartphones from 2019 also get the OnePlus Store app with the update. Notably, the newly added app can be uninstalled if the users wish to.

The updates for these OnePlus smartphones are bundled with the August 2021 Android security patch. The size of the update for the OnePlus Nord 2 is 245MB, while the size of the OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update for the OnePlus 7 series is 2,663MB. Users are advised to update their smartphones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch

Comment
