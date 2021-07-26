Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 July 2021 00:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G competes against the newly launched Poco F3 GT

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in two distinct colour options
  • The OnePlus phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has gone on sale in India today (July 26). The new OnePlus phone is the third model in the OnePlus Nord lineup in the country, after the original OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The smartphone comes as a successor to OnePlus Nord and carries a bigger primary camera, larger battery, and faster charging as the notable upgrades over last year's model. OnePlus Nord 2 5G competes against the newly launched Poco F3 GT and Realme X7 Max.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 29,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. Customers with Amazon Prime subscription and OnePlus Red Cable membership can purchase OnePlus Nord 2 5G in 8GB and 12GB models through Amazon and OnePlus.in. However, the base 6GB option will be available in August. The phone currently comes in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours, though it will also get a Green Woods hue with a leather-like back finish next month.

Sale offers on OnePlus Nord 2 5G include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount and no-cost EMI options for three and six months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in. Customers will also get an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange discount. Further, Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers purchasing OnePlus Nord 2 through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be available for regular customers through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other retail channels starting July 28.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera at the front.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are also connectivity options that include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. The smartphone measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.

