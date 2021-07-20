Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Come in a Red Colour Option Ahead of July 22 India Launch

OnePlus Nord 2 is now expected to arrive in 4 colourways.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 July 2021 12:28 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Come in a Red Colour Option Ahead of July 22 India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed with a triple rear camera setup akin to the OnePlus 9 series

  • OnePlus Nord 2 price in India may start at Rs. 31,999
  • It is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset
  • The last OnePlus smartphone to come in a Red shade was the OnePlus 7

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has had another leak that tips that the upcoming smartphone can be expected to come in a Red colour option. The latest colour leak suggests that the upcoming mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will now arrive in a total of four colours. Previous leaks have shown renders of the Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colour options, but renders of the expected Green Woods colour option are yet to surface. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to launch in India on July 22 along with the OnePlus Buds Pro.

The latest leak by notable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to come in a Red colour option. There is no confirmation whether the colour will be limited to a configuration or select markets. The last time a Red colour option appeared on a OnePlus device was on the OnePlus 7 ,which was also offered on the higher end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The red shade on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G appears to be less glossy than the Red colour of the OnePlus 7 and the Amber Red of the OnePlus 6 before that.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to be launched on July 22. The smartphone will be launched alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro, as teased by the company on its community forum. The design of the upcoming mid-range smartphone was also earlier shared by the company.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup similar to the one found on the OnePlus 9 series. Additionally, the phone is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, also making it the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a MediaTek chipset. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will come with many AI-based features with its AI Photo Enhancement capable of recognising up to 22 different scenarios.

The phone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box and will get two major Android updates. The phone will also receive three years of security updates.

The alleged prices for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G have also leaked. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 31,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs. 34,999

Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iMessage on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Compromised by Pegasus Spyware; Apple Responds to Attack

