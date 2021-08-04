Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 5G update changelog doesn't mention a bundled Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 August 2021 15:24 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India on July 22

  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G reportedly getting system-wide stability improvements
  • The update is said to be 248.6MB
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G has already received 2 updates since launch

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is reportedly receiving a new OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update in India. The update is said to come with system-wide stability and camera improvements. This is reportedly the third update for the mid-range smartphone from OnePlus that was launched on July 22. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the first smartphone from the company to come with a MediaTek chipset. Its Dimensity 1200-AI SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G update changelog

The recently launched mid-range smartphone from OnePlus is getting the OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 update in India, as per a report from XDA Developers. The update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Review) gets system-wide stability improvements. The camera on the latest OnePlus smartphone is said to be getting optimised HDR effects and improved shooting performance.

This is reportedly the third update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The first update got many system, camera, and network improvements. The OnePlus smartphone is said to have received improvements for automatic brightness, fingerprint sensor, a new ultra-resolution mode, and an optimised AI Beautification feature for the camera, among other changes.

The changelog for the new OxygenOS update shown in the report doesn't mention any bundled Android security patch. The firmware version for the update is 11.3.A.08 and it is 248.6MB in size. Users are advised to update the OnePlus Nord 2 5G while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal and is put on charge. The update should reach all eligible devices automatically over-the-air but keen users can manually check for the update Settings > System > System Updates. OnePlus hasn't announced the update officially but, as per the report, it is rolling out for users in India first.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G Update Changelog, OxygenOS, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
