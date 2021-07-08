Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has received a dedicated microsite on Amazon ahead of its debut.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 July 2021 16:02 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals

Photo Credit: Amazon India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch date has been revealed on Amazon

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been listed on Amazon India site
  • The new OnePlus phone may be available in India from July 26
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also launch in Europe on July 22

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to launch in India on July 22, Amazon has revealed through a dedicated listing. The new development comes just after OnePlus formally confirmed the existence of the new Nord phone and announced it with an enhanced MediaTek SoC. OnePlus Nord 2 5G will arrive as a successor to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July last year. The upcoming smartphone is rumoured to retain the hole-punch display design that debuted on the original OnePlus Nord last year.

Amazon India has listed OnePlus Nord 2 5G on a dedicated microsite. It doesn't provide any additional details about the smartphone, though the listing does clearly mention its launch date.

“Join us on July 22 as we officially introduce the OnePlus Nord 2 5G for our users in Europe and India,” a note on the Amazon listing said.

Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed the existence of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and announced that it would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC that will be a tweaked version of the existing Dimensity 1200 chip.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G may be available for purchase during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. The annual sale is taking place between July 26–27, as per a tweet posted by the online marketplace.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India is yet to be announced. However, a tipster claimed that the phone could debut at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

To give some perspective, OnePlus Nord was launched in Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 24,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the rumour mill has suggested that OnePlus Nord 2 5G would feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and carry a triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is also expected to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Further, it may have 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. OnePlus Nord 2 5G may also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and include a 4,500mAh battery.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 5G price in India, OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus, Amazon India, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  8. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  9. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals
  4. Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
  5. Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
  6. Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing
  7. Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
  8. Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M32 to Get 2 Years of OS, 3 Years of Security Updates: Report
  10. Twitter Appoints India Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Says Need 8 Weeks to Fill Required Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com