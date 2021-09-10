Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds

OnePlus Nord 2 5G allegedly started to smoke before exploding in the advocate’s chamber.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 September 2021 16:50 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Adv_Gulati1

OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion was reported in New Delhi
  • The advocate is in process of suing OnePlus for the incident
  • OnePlus said the user refused to help “perform a proper diagnosis”

A OnePlus Nord 2 5G handset allegedly exploded in the gown of a Delhi-based advocate. The incident took place on Wednesday in one of the chambers of a court in New Delhi. The affected user shared details of the incident on Twitter and is in process to sue OnePlus. It is notably the second case where OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been alleged to have caught fire. The OnePlus phone was launched in July and the first instance of its explosion was reported online just last month.

Advocate Gaurav Gulati was sitting in his chamber on Wednesday morning when he started feeling heat coming from his gown's pocket. He told Gadgets 360 that shortly after sensing heat on his lower body, he took out the OnePlus Nord 2 5G handset he had in his pocket and saw smoke coming out of it.

“I immediately threw the gown and once my colleagues and I went close to the phone, it exploded. The entire chamber was filled with smoke after that,” he said during a telephonic conversation.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G unit in question was purchased on August 23, as per the screenshots posted by the affected user on Twitter. He told Gadgets 360 he had started using the phone just a couple of days before the blast happened.

“I didn't even transfer the data from my old phone,” he said.

 

The user also mentioned that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G “was not in use or on charging” when the heat started to emerge.

“I am still in trauma and not able to come out of it,” he said.

Gulati told Gadgets 360 that he was in process of filing a first information report (FIR) against OnePlus Managing Director and Amazon executives for the explosion that resulted in burn injuries near his stomach. He said that he had immediately called the police after the event and went for a medical examination to proceed for an official complaint against the manufacturer and seller.

“It's like you are carrying a bomb after spending Rs. 30,000–35,000,” he stated.

Gulati took to Twitter just hours after the explosion to inform the public. MySmartPrice initially reported about the incident.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, OnePlus said that the user refused to help “perform a proper diagnosis” after multiple attempts were made following the incident was reported on Twitter.

“A few days ago, an individual notified us about an alleged blast case for the OnePlus Nord 2 on Twitter, and our team immediately reached out to this individual to verify the legitimacy of the claim,” the company said in a prepared statement. “We take every claim such as this very seriously out of concern for user safety. However, despite multiple attempts to analyse the device, including a visit to the premises yesterday to examine it in the individual's presence, he has so far denied us the opportunity to perform a proper diagnosis. Under such circumstances, it is impossible for us to verify the legitimacy of this claim or address this individual's demands for compensation.”

Gulati told Gadgets 360 that he had refused to give the phone unit to the OnePlus team that visited his premises as he found it to be insensitive and believed that the team could temper the evidence of malfunctioning on the phone.

“Instead of being serious about the issue, the team that came to my place was telling me that the phone must have delivered a smooth experience,” he said.

Last month, a user in Bengaluru had reported a similar explosion issue with the OnePlus Nord 2. The company in that case had said that the results indicated that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in July with a starting price of Rs. 27,999. The phone carries a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC as well as a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for Warp Charge 65.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  3. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  4. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. Snapchat Birthdays Mini Feature Will Help You Remember Friends’ Birthdays
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, YouTube Asked by Delhi High Court to Remove a Married Woman's Objectionable Photos From Web
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
  4. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display
  6. Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
  7. NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know
  8. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  9. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
  10. CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com