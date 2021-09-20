Technology News
OnePlus Sends Legal Notice to Delhi-Based User Who Alleged Explosion of OnePlus Nord 2 5G in Lawyer’s Gown

OnePlus alleged that the claims made by the user are “malicious and mala fide intent” to harm the company’s reputation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 September 2021 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Adv_Gulati1

OnePlus Nord 2 5G had allegedly exploded in an advocates’ chamber

Highlights
  • OnePlus has given a legal notice to Delhi-based Gaurav Gulati
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G had allegedly caught fire earlier this month
  • OnePlus has warned the user to remove his original tweets

OnePlus has issued a legal notice to the Delhi-based advocate who earlier this month alleged that his OnePlus Nord 2 5G handset had exploded in his gown. The notice demanded the user to “cease and desist” from making or publishing “any such defamatory videos or derogatory statements” against the Chinese company and its products and remove his earlier tweets, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360. This is the second case in which the OnePlus Nord 2 5G has been alleged to have exploded and caught fire.

In a tweet posted by his account, advocate Gaurav Gulati informed about the legal notice. OnePlus also on Monday confirmed this to Gadgets 360.

“We confirm that we have issued a cease-and-desist notice to the concerned individual. We will follow the proper legal procedures to resolve this matter,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Gulati shared a copy of the notice on Twitter, and in the post, you can see that it was sent by a legal partner of Mobitech Creations — the Indian subsidiary of OnePlus. It states that the user had given “self-contradictory and false statements” to the media regarding the explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, with a “malicious and mala fide intent” to harm the company's reputation.

“The Disparaging Content has and continues to cause unquantifiable damage to Our Client. The general public, including Our Client's potential customers, are very likely to be negatively influenced, deceived, or otherwise misled into believing that the statements made in the said Tweets as being true and conclusive,” the notice read.

The notice goes on to add that Gulati should remove his original tweets referring to the incident and issue a written communication to all media organisations where he had previously given statements on the explosion. It also asked him to offer an “unconditional written apology” on the matter along with an undertaking to not post or disseminate any “disparaging content” about OnePlus and its products in the future.

Failing to fulfil all these demands would make the user “responsible for all the cost and consequence” and legal action by the company, the notice said.

Gulati did not respond to comment on the matter.

In an earlier conversation Gulati said that he would sue OnePlus for the explosion that allegedly took place at a time when he was sitting in his chamber. He had also told Gadgets 360 that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was not in use or charging when it allegedly started to overheat.

After the issue was reported on Twitter by the user, OnePlus reached out to him. The user did not give the phone for investigation to the team visiting his premises. He had told Gadgets 360 he had refused to give the phone unit as he found the team to be insensitive and had believed that it could temper the evidence of malfunctioning on the phone.

The user alleged that the explosion took place on September 8. He had claimed that due to the severe heat coming from the phone, he received burn injuries near his stomach.

Last month, a similar issue was reported in Bengaluru where the OnePlus Nord 2 5G had allegedly exploded in the sling bag of a woman. OnePlus had said that the results indicated that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in July as the successor to last year's OnePlus Nord. It included features including triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also powered by a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Says It Has 'Zero Tolerance for Corruption' Amidst Reports of Bribery-Related Charges
