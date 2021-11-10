Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report

OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report

The exact amount of compensation generated for the OnePlus Nord 2 user has not been revealed.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 November 2021 17:41 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Suhit Sharma

OnePlus Nord 2 5G allegedly caused serious burns to the victim

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G user is said to be receiving refund for the blast
  • The affected user is reported to also get paid for medical expenses
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G blast reports surfaced in the past as well

OnePlus Nord 2 5G allegedly caused severe injuries to a user due to a sudden explosion. The incident was reported by a user last week, and the company has also confirmed its investigation. Now, a fresh report claims that OnePlus has issued a refund and is set to pay for the victim's medical expenses. This was not the first incident where OnePlus Nord 2 5G allegedly exploded. Similar cases were reported online in the past as well. The latest incident, however, allegedly caused serious burns to the user, raising safety concerns among other OnePlus Nord 2 users.

Citing the victim, MySmartPrice reports that OnePlus has issued a refund for the blast and assured to take care of the user's medical expenses. The company's operational head is also said to be in contact with the victim for assistance.

However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed any details on the matter. The user who reported the incident on Twitter has also not shared any updates on the compensation. However, he did mention earlier that the company was in “constant touch” and is working on the case.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India and global markets in July. Weeks after the launch, a user alleged that the phone exploded within just a few days of its purchase. The company responded in that matter saying that the damage was caused by an “isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue.”

Soon after that, another OnePlus Nord 2 5G user alleged that the phone exploded in his advocate's gown. The company in that particular incident sent a legal notice to the affected user and claimed that he had “malicious and mala fide intent” to harm its reputation.

In late September, another user reported an explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G charger. The company responded to that report and blamed external factors for the incident.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 Blast, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of US Capitol Riots

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Mark New All-Time Highs While Dog Coin Frenzy Cools Off
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Realme Q3t With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  10. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Peter Jackson Sells Oscar-Winning Special Effects Firm Weta Digital in $1.6-Billion 'Metaverse' Deal
  2. New York to Get Its Own Token Similar to Miami Coin, Says Mayor Eric Adams
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G User Who Suffered Severe Burns Due to Explosion Gets Refund, Medical Expenses: Report
  4. Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of US Capitol Riots
  5. Tecno Spark 8 New Variant With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tencent, Pushed by China’s Gaming Crackdown, Posts Slowest Profit Growth in Two Years
  7. Google Loses Court Challenge Against EU Antitrust Ruling, Faces Fine of EUR 2.42 Billion
  8. Shiba Inu Beats Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin as Most Popular Cryptocurrency on Twitter: Report
  9. Mastercard Pens Deal With APAC Asset Management Firms to Launch Crypto-Linked Payment Cards
  10. Robinhood Says 1.6 Million People Now on Crypto Wallet Waitlist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com