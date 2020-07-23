Technology News
OnePlus Nord Blue Marble Variant with 12GB RAM to Go on Sale in India August 6

OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM variant in Blue Marble colour option will be initially available for purchase through Amazon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2020 10:57 IST
OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Gray Onyx 12GB RAM variant will be available from August 4
  • Its Blue Marble version will go on sale via OnePlus site from August 8
  • OnePlus Nord also comes in 6GB RAM option that is exclusively for India

OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant in Blue Marble colour option will be available for purchase in India from August 6, Amazon revealed through a banner on its site. However, the Gray Onyx colour option of the same variant, and the 8GB RAM 128GB storage option of the OnePlus Nord will both go on sale in the country from August 4. In addition to these two configurations, the OnePlus Nord will also be available in the 6GB RAM 64GB storage option that will debut exclusively in the Indian market in September.

The OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant in Blue Marble will initially go on sale via Amazon India during the Prime Day 2020 sale event in India from August 6, the e-commerce portal highlighted through a microsite. OnePlus also confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the same option will also be available for purchase through its website from August 8.

This is only the case for the Blue Marble colour option of the OnePlus Nord 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant — its Gray Onyx version will be available in the country from August 4, alongside the the 8GB RAM 128GB storage option, which also comes in both Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

OnePlus Nord price in India

The OnePlus Nord price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and the top-end 12GB RAM 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5 on top and features a 6.44-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. There is also up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. For photos and videos, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You'll also get a 5-megapixel depth shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus has provided a dual selfie camera setup at the front that houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord price in India, OnePlus Nord specifications, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
