OnePlus Revamps Logo and Visual Identity, Aims to Improve Brand Recognisability

OnePlus intends to reinforce what it stands for with the new logo.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2020 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus logo has the company name in all caps

Highlights
  • OnePlus has made its new logo official
  • The company name in the logo is now all caps
  • The OnePlus website and Weibo page have been updated with the new logo

OnePlus has finally unveiled its new visual identity and logo which the company is calling the “most significant change to the OnePlus brand” since its inception. The new logo, which was first teased by the company on Weibo and then leaked via Chinese trademark office, has now been made official by the company. It comes with some design changes to the “1” as well as the ONEPLUS text which is now in all caps which, according to the global creative director of OnePlus, brings “excitement and balance” to the visual identity.

The new “1” in the logo is curvilinear while the “+” in the surrounding box has become larger and more prominent. The company states that the new larger “+” logo is a nod to the community which has been one of the main contributors to the company's ongoing success. Mats Hakansson, the global creative director of OnePlus, states, “OnePlus is not changing who we are, but reinforcing what we stand for – the true spirit of Never Settle. We always design for our users. We feel that these changes maintain the iconic elements of our brand that are beloved by our staff and our community while injecting both excitement and balance into our visual identity.”

Oneplus newlogo pressrelease inline oneplus new logo

New font to improve legibility
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

OnePlus states that the new visual identity, which has a fresh colour pallet including cyan, green, magenta, indigo, and yellow is centred on OnePlus's iconic red colour scheme. This makes the design more “vibrant and lively,” while the new font “improves legibility.” The company aims to unify all interactions with OnePlus and improve recognisability.

OnePlus has worked with an external agency and a team of in-house creatives to develop this new logo. Hakansson says, “No detail is too small. By starting from thousands of user data points, the team arrived at a new holistic visual language inspired by OnePlus' burdenless philosophy.”

Ahead of the official announcement, the new logo was leaked by the Chinese trademark office which gave a glimpse at the design. Now, the China [website[(https://www.oneplus.com/cn) as well as the India website has been updated with the new logo and so has the Weibo page, where the company shared a bunch of images cantered on the new logo.

Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
