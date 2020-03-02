Technology News
OnePlus to Unveil Special Project on March 3, May Be a Concept Device

OnePlus says it is not a smartphone or even a commercial product, tipping a concept project.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 2 March 2020 10:44 IST
OnePlus to Unveil Special Project on March 3, May Be a Concept Device

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnePlus UK

Highlights
  • OnePlus has posted a video clip on Twitter to tease a new device
  • The device will be revealed on March 3
  • This is not a smartphone or even a commercial product

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has posted a short video clip on Twitter to tease a new device that will be revealed on March 3.

According to a tweet shared by OnePlus UK, this is not a smartphone or even a commercial product and the company may be gearing up to reveal another concept project to the world.

"We are working on a special project (not a phone/commercial product!) and we'd love your thoughts on it. Reply to this tweet with if you are happy to give feedback, and we will DM a small number of you some photos," the tweet reads.

The company also showed off the Concept One recently, a smartphone that the company said will not be available for sale.

Additionally, OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in the coming months.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

Recently, a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype has been spotted in the wild hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

iPhone 11 Pro Price in India Hiked; iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Get New Prices as Well
Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, Xiaomi Says

Comment
 
 



 


