OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped

OnePlus, through its official Weibo page, teased the arrival of something new on March 18 and now CEO Pete Lau has shared that it will be the unveiling of a new brand image. The company posted an image of a curtain covering something which will be the with the date “03.18 12:17” . Soon after, Lau revealed it would be a brand design overhaul. In the meanwhile, the logo has been allegedly leaked online. It was being suspected that the initial teaser would have something to do with the OnePlus 8-series of smartphones but unfortunately it doesn't.

The Weibo post reads, “New week, New life, New ...,” followed by the numbers indicating a date - March 18 and what seems to be the time – 12:17, which seems oddly specific. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also posted his statement on the official China community forum which reads, “Last year, after a series of preliminary surveys, we found that our brand image did not meet our high standards in many online and offline channels, and occasionally there were 'not so particular' situations. Therefore, our original intention to launch this renewal project is for a simple wish - 'will not be', to provide users with a better experience, which should be implemented from all aspects of the brand. We need to research, iterate, and polish the entire visual system to make it look as it should be.” The post went on to state that on March 18, fans will be greeted with a new visual system. “I hope that the new design will present a new look for OnePlus and make your eyes more comfortable,” he adds.

Ahead of that date however, a report out by IThome claims to have spotted a new trademark filing by OnePlus in China's National Trademark Office, showing a black and white logo, setting aside the red and white colour scheme. The new logo also has the company's name in all caps – ‘ONEPLUS'. The numeral 1 also has a different design.

OnePlus has also not confirmed if it will hold an online event on the day but that seems likely, given the current situation in China and the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, it is being speculated that the company will launch its OnePlus 8-series of phones on April 15. Recently, a photo of the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro in the hands of brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. surfaced online showing a copper coloured OnePlus phone. The image was quickly taken down as well so there is no confirmation whether it was an actual photo or a doctored version. The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were also reportedly spotted on China's telecom regulator TENAA which pointed towards 5G support for both devices. This goes in line with OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau's statement confirming the OnePlus 8-series of phones will all be 5G compatible.

A previous report have also hinted towards a Lite variant called the OnePlus 8 Lite which might have a 90Hz display and will be released later in July.

