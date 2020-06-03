Technology News
loading

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture

The updated launcher can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 3 June 2020 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture

OnePlus has updated its launcher that is now live on Google Play

Highlights
  • The new OnePlus Launcher introduces new gestures and functionality
  • The recent apps menu is tweaked for easier switching between apps
  • There’s a new gesture to access the app search box in the app drawer

OxygenOS on OnePlus smartphones is one of our favourite Android skins and the latest update has made it a bit better. OnePlus released its latest version of its launcher on June 1, with some new features. It now offers a simpler way to browse the recent apps menu and a new gesture to access the search box in the app drawer. The update is live for OnePlus devices on Google Play and according to the changelog, the new version is now compatible with the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T devices as well.

OnePlus made the announcement via a post on its forums, as reported by XDA Developers.

OnePlus launcher version 4.4.2 features

The new launcher (v4.4.2) now shows you the app icons under the cards for recent apps and you can even cycle to multiple apps in a single swipe, unlike before. You can either swipe the row of icons or directly tap on the icon to jump to that app card. The addition of the icons also makes it easier to identify the respective app. To close all the apps, you now have a ‘Close Apps' button instead of a giant ‘X.' Finally, to access the options menu for each app card, you simply long press on the app card, instead of pressing the vertical three dots.

Next, is a new gesture to access the app search box in the app drawer. All you have to do is swipe-up and hold for the app drawer, which immediately puts the focus on the search box. When you finish the gesture, you can directly start typing your search query. A hidden feature in this new launcher, discovered by Android Police, is support for freeform windows in Android 10. You'll need to enable developer options, then search for ‘Enable freeform windows' and enable it. You'll need to restart your phone after this. Once that's done, go to the recent apps menu, long-press an app card and you should see ‘Freeform' as the last option. This should allow you to use most apps in a floating window, which can be moved around the screen.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Launcher, OxygenOS
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Platforms May Soon Receive $1 Billion Investment From Top Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Trump Post Decisions to Staff at Company-Wide Meeting

Related Stories

OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Website Gives You a Look at the Path of Cyclone Nisarga
  2. Remove China Apps Pulled From Google Play
  3. Google Removes Viral Indian App That Deleted Chinese Ones: 10 Points
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Debut in India: All Details
  5. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch With Up to 40 Days Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual Price in India Hiked Once Again
  9. Realme’s 55-Inch TV Is Coming to India Soon
  10. OnePlus 8 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. US Probe Into India's Digital Tax Said Not Be a Move of Aggression
  2. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products in India Till June 15 Owning to Coronavirus Lockdown
  3. US to Investigate India, Other Nations' Digital Services Tax on Its Tech Companies
  4. OnePlus Launcher v4.4.2 Introduces New App Switcher, Quick Search Gesture
  5. Facebook Launches Manage Activity Tool to Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Old Posts
  6. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Trump Post Decisions to Staff at Company-Wide Meeting
  7. Jio Platforms May Soon Receive $1 Billion Investment From Top Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds
  8. Vivo X50 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X50 Pro+: Price, Specifications Compared
  9. Hackers and Hucksters Reinvigorate 'Anonymous' Brand Amid US Protests
  10. Mi Notebook New Teaser Suggests Slim Bezels, High Screen-to-Body-Ratio Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com