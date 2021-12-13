OnePlus Ivan is reportedly in the pipeline as the next flagship phone from the Chinese brand in its Nord series. Ahead of any official announcement from OnePlus, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked by a tipster. The OnePlus phone, codenamed Ivan, is said to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE which was launched in June this year. It is being speculated that the upcoming smartphone could come with the OnePlus Nord 2 CE moniker. OnePlus Ivan is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) price in India (expected)

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has shared the price and specifications of OnePlus Ivan, aka OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The price of the handset in India is expected to be between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000. The phone is expected to launch in early 2022.

To recall, OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India in June this year for Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model was priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 27,999.

OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, the handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options as well.

As per the leak, OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the upcoming OnePlus phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Ivan is said to come without an alert slider. It said to pack stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is tipped to feature a plastic frame with a glass back.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

