Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900

OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900

OnePlus Ivan, believed to be OnePlus Nord 2 CE, could cost between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 December 2021 13:46 IST
OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900

OnePlus Ivan is expected to come as a successor to OnePlus Nord CE (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ivan is tipped to launch in early 2022
  • OnePlus Ivan is said to feature 90Hz refresh rate display
  • OnePlus Ivan is expected to feature 65W fast charging support

OnePlus Ivan is reportedly in the pipeline as the next flagship phone from the Chinese brand in its Nord series. Ahead of any official announcement from OnePlus, specifications of the smartphone have been leaked by a tipster. The OnePlus phone, codenamed Ivan, is said to debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE which was launched in June this year. It is being speculated that the upcoming smartphone could come with the OnePlus Nord 2 CE moniker. OnePlus Ivan is tipped to feature 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) price in India (expected)

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has shared the price and specifications of OnePlus Ivan, aka OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The price of the handset in India is expected to be between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000. The phone is expected to launch in early 2022.

To recall, OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India in June this year for Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage model was priced at Rs. 24,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 27,999.

OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. As per the leak, the handset could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options as well.

As per the leak, OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the upcoming OnePlus phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Ivan is said to come without an alert slider. It said to pack stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is tipped to feature a plastic frame with a glass back.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to include an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ivan, OnePlus Nord 2 CE, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Specifications, OnePlus Ivan Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  3. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor Announced
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer Coming Monday
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch Globally with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Expected to Start at USD 199
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Restricting Unknown People From Knowing Your Last Seen, Online Status Updates
  3. Bitcoin Hashrate Has Swiftly Recovered From China's Ban on Mining Operations
  4. Top Nigerian Minister Suggests Government Should Reconsider Policies Against Cryptocurrencies
  5. Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid May Have Hit Earth During Spring, Research Suggests
  6. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature Dimensity 900
  7. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. US Pilot Records Mysterious 'UFO' Lights in the Skies Above South China Sea
  9. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  10. Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com