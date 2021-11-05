OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is expected to hit Indian store shelves soon. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has teased the arrival of a new smartphone via social media handles. It has not been explicitly stated what this might be, but the company shared a picture of the Pac-Man game hinting at the arrival of a Pac-Man-themed version of the new OnePlus Nord 2. As the name suggests, the upcoming handset is expected to be a revamped version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone has also leaked earlier and is tipped to come with a Snapdragon chipset. OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the OnPlus Nord, was unveiled in India in July this year.

The Chinese smartphone company took to OnePlus India Twitter and Instagram handles to share a picture of the Pac-Man game with the words 'coming soon'. The phone is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition that was recently leaked. Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani via Twitter has suggested the chipset of the upcoming handset. According to him, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset present in OnePlus Nord 2. However, the company has not revealed any specifications and features of the upcoming edition yet.

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in July this year as the company's first phone featuring a MediaTek SoC. The handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Specifications of the smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, triple rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65.

The handset is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.