OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition Could Debut Soon in India as Company Teases New Device

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 5 November 2021 11:18 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man special edition is tipped to be in the works
  • The upcoming handset is said to be a revamped version of OnePlus Nord 2
  • OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India in July 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is expected to hit Indian store shelves soon. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus has teased the arrival of a new smartphone via social media handles. It has not been explicitly stated what this might be, but the company shared a picture of the Pac-Man game hinting at the arrival of a Pac-Man-themed version of the new OnePlus Nord 2. As the name suggests, the upcoming handset is expected to be a revamped version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The phone has also leaked earlier and is tipped to come with a Snapdragon chipset. OnePlus Nord 2, the successor to the OnPlus Nord, was unveiled in India in July this year.

The Chinese smartphone company took to OnePlus India Twitter and Instagram handles to share a picture of the Pac-Man game with the words 'coming soon'. The phone is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition that was recently leaked. Meanwhile, tipster Paras Guglani via Twitter has suggested the chipset of the upcoming handset. According to him, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset present in OnePlus Nord 2. However, the company has not revealed any specifications and features of the upcoming edition yet.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launched in July this year as the company's first phone featuring a MediaTek SoC. The handset features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Specifications of the smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, triple rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65.

The handset is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good camera performance
  • 65W fast charging
  • Promised software support
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Competition has 120Hz refresh rate displays
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2 review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin Payments for New York Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, Says Will Make City ‘Centre of Cryptocurrency Industry’
