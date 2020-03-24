Technology News
OnePlus Has a Forced Dark Mode Option in the Works for Apps With a Native Option: Report

OnePlus would bring the new option to forcefully implement dark mode on a list of apps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2020 13:18 IST
OnePlus would let users select which apps should have a dark mode

Highlights
  • OnePlus appears to have provided the option in OxygenOS Open Beta 11
  • The new option would come alongside the system-wide dark mode
  • OnePlus hasn’t yet provided the option to beta testers, though

OnePlus appears to have a new option in the works that would force a dark mode on certain apps. The latest option would essentially work on the apps that don't natively support the system-wide dark mode. It seems to be a part of the fresh OxygenOS Open Beta 11 that was released for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the forced dark mode option isn't available even for the beta testers at the current stage and is available just in some code strings.

XDA Developers was able to surface the forced dark mode option in the Settings panel of the latest OnePlus OxygenOS Open Beta version. The option is titled “Enable dark tone in more apps” and is available alongside the system-wide dark mode. However, it is unclear which apps will be supported by the new offering.

“Make apps that don't support dark theme also appear as dark tone. Some apps may not perform as expected, you can disable them in the list below,” reads the description that appears in the screenshot showing the new option.

Some strings suggesting the existence of the new option were originally spotted by an XDA Developers forum member. It is quite likely that the option would work only once the users switch to the default dark mode.

Upcoming features by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are often being tested through beta versions. However, it isn't certain that those features would be available to the public. The arrival of the new forced dark mode option by OnePlus is, therefore, not confirmed.

To recall, Google brought the system-wide Dark Theme to mobiles devices through the release of Android 10 last year. Several apps including WhatsApp and Google Play also added dedicated dark theme to support the new experience that is essentially meant to reduce eye strain in low light environments.

Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp Testing Search Messages on Web Feature to Curb Spread of Fake Messages Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus: E-Commerce Firms Face Disruption as India Locks Down

