By | Updated: 27 September 2019 18:40 IST
Bullets 2 Wireless is now available in Olive Green

Highlights
  • Future OnePlus devices to sport Fluid Displays
  • OnePlus Pay to launch in 2020
  • Olive Green variant of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 launched

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus took the wraps off the OnePlus 7T at an event on September 27. The new smartphone not only comes with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor but also gets a 90Hz display. At the event, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced that all future OnePlus smartphones will sport Fluid Display tech. OnePlus also announced OnePlus Play at the same event and introduced a new Olive Green colour variant of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

The display panel on the OnePlus 7T has a 90Hz refresh rate dubbed 'Fluid' display by OnePlus. The company claims that it has optimised the hardware and the software to respond to touch 38 percent faster than a typical Android smartphone. It added that all future OnePlus smartphones will use Fluid Display tech, and thus we can expect 90Hz or higher refresh rates. OnePlus mentions that it has worked with Qualcomm to ensure that the SoCs used in its devices are tuned to work with higher refresh rate. The smartphone can detect the increased performance need and ramp up the CPU to deliver a smooth UI experience. The OnePlus 7T has an AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, and we can expect this to be the bare minimum to expect from a OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus also announced OnePlus Pay at the same event to compete with Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company hasn't mentioned the technology behind OnePlus Pay and which banks will support it. We can expect OnePlus Pay to be based on NFC contactless payments like most others currently do, though in India, UPI-based payments are also probably. It'll be interesting to see which regions the company rolls out its new payment system to, however, it isn't coming anytime soon. The company has declared a 2020 launch, so we can expect it on a future OnePlus device.

Towards the end of the event. OnePlus also unveiled a new Olive Green colour for its Bullets Wireless 2. This is just an additional colour option and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 is still the same. It has a USB Type-C port placed in the neckband for charging. You can read more about its performance in our full review.

OnePlus 7T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3800mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
