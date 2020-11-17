OnePlus has launched a new Education Benefits programme in India wherein exclusive perks and discounts will be offered to students and teachers. The programme covers 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. It looks to offer students and teachers an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 upon purchasing a new OnePlus smartphone or OnePlus TV. The company is also offering a five percent discount on any OnePlus accessory to all college or university goers in the country.

To avail the offers in the OnePlus Education Benefits programme, eligible students or teachers must verify that they are indeed going to a university or college. On its forums, OnePlus confirmed that it has partnered with Student Beans for easing the verification process. Once the user finishes the verification process conducted by Student Beans, their OnePlus account will get a new coupon voucher that can be added while checking out. Eligible users can verify here.

Only currently enrolled students and faculty members are eligible for this discount. This benefit can only be used once per year, and the five percent discount is offered on all accessories including audio devices, cases, and protection. The voucher issued to the student or faculty member is bound by their OnePlus account and can be used by that person only. The voucher expires after one year of verification, and users will later have to reverify to get a new voucher once again.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone in India, with prices starting at Rs. 42,999. The phone comes in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 42,999, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 45,999. Key features include a 120Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery that claims to charge completely in just 39 minutes. It supports 65W fast charging, up from the OnePlus 8's 30W charging capability.

