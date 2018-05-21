Dash Charge, OnePlus' proprietary fast charging technology, has been a key highlight of the company's smartphones for a while now. Two years back, the Chinese mobile maker had introduced the feature in OnePlus 3. The smartphone came bundled with a Dash Charge adapter, which used the company's fast charging technology to charge the battery up to 60 percent in 30 minutes. However, OnePlus now appears set to ditch the 'Dash Charge' name soon.

OnePlus' latest flagship OnePlus 6 was launched earlier this month, but at the global launch event in London, the term Dash Charge was not mentioned at all. As per an Android Police report, OnePlus is moving away from the Dash Charge brand as in the latest OxygenOS Open Beta the term has been replaced by 'charging rapidly'. Also, all Dash Charge cables are now named 'Fast Charge' in the company's global online store. Interestingly, the name is still present on the company's India site. It is also worth noting that the company mentioned the term during the India launch of OnePlus 6.

The company has told Android Police that it had filed a trademark for the Dash Charge moniker in the US and EU in 2016. However, the EU rejected the application in March this year, as two companies challenged it. Wireless audio company Bragi, as well as Amazon, had contested the Dash Charge trademark in the EU. Amazon's Dash Replacement service enables connected devices to order goods from the platform when supplies are low.

As per the trademark filing, both Bragi and Amazon cited "Likelihood of confusion" in their opposition to OnePlus' application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

Since OnePlus didn't mention Dash Charge at the London event but did so in India, it is clear that the company wants to phase out the name, but perhaps not the world over. However, as of now, there is no change in fast-charging technology.

