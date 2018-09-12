OnePlus has started to tease a new 'Crackables' contest that has been "created" in collaboration with Google. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to launch OnePlus 6T later this year, but ahead of the unveiling, the company is hosting a new contest that appears to be a coding challenge. The teasers released by OnePlus suggest that 'Crackables' is a game with a focus on code breaking - it could be an online contest where players will have to crack some codes to win a prize. However, details are sparse at the moment.

As per a post on Twitter, OnePlus announced that Crackables has been created in partnership with Google and the contest will start on September 18. According to the short video accompanying the post, players will have have to crack a code to win the Crackables challenge. The video teaser shows an animated character and some sort of a gaming interface, but it's difficult to understand what it could be. Notably, the company has not provided any details yet about prizes as well. However, we should get more information in the days leading up to the date the challenge will begin on.

The most interesting aspect of the upcoming contest is that OnePlus has created it in partnership with Google. OnePlus notes on the Crackables landing page that the project was "created with our friends at Google." As of now, there is no clarity on how Google has contributed to the contest, but we don't have to wait long to find out. As mentioned, OnePlus will start this event on September 18 at 8am EST (5:30pm IST).

Interestingly, Crackables is not the only OnePlus contest in 2018. At the time of the launch of OnePlus 6, the company had introduced a racing challenge called 'OnePlus Asphalt Cup' in collaboration with Gameloft. The challenge had fans compete for the top three prizes with a combined cash prize worth Rs. 9 lakhs along with the OnePlus 6 smartphones and Bullets Wireless Bluetooth earphones. While the Asphalt challenge was restricted to India, it is expected that OnePlus will introduce the Crackables contest for all users globally.