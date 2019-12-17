Technology News
loading

OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone

The ‘Concept One’ could be the company’s first folding smartphone.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone

OnePlus recently announced its event at CES without revealing much else

Highlights
  • OnePlus will be present at CES 2020
  • The product to be launched is called ‘Concept One'
  • OnePlus recently entered the television segment with the OnePlus TV

Chinese smartphone and television maker OnePlus recently announced that it will be present at CES 2020, hosting a special event starting on January 7. The initial teaser didn't reveal much, and people have since been speculating on what the company could reveal at its event in Las Vegas. The company has now revealed a bit more on what to expect through its Weibo account; the device will be called ‘Concept One'. While more information on this isn't available for now, it's likely that ‘Concept One' would be a concept smartphone.

The announcement of the event in Las Vegas during CES 2020 was made by OnePlus last week through a teaser. However, this teaser didn't reveal a lot beyond the fact that an event would be held during CES at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. A new post by OnePlus on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo has now revealed a bit more - the ‘Concept One' is the product to be revealed.

It's likely that the device will be a smartphone, perhaps of the folding variety given that this is the next big step for smartphones. Only a handful of manufacturers have launched folding smartphones thus far, and OnePlus could be looking to join this club at CES 2020. Other possibilities could be a concept smart display or television, an audio product, or something completely different altogether. It could also be something like the Mi Mix Alpha, the recently announced all-screen smartphone from Xiaomi.

The company only recently launched its latest smartphones, and also entered the TV segment with the launch of the OnePlus TV series in India. Given that OnePlus is a smartphone brand above all else, it's likely that the event at CES will feature the next big thing in smartphones from OnePlus, as it looks to join brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola in launching a foldable smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, CES 2020, OnePlus Concept One
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut for Best International Feature Film Shortlist

Related Stories

OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  6. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  8. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  9. Here Is What OnePlus Will Be Launching at CES 2020
  10. Google Maps Satellite Images Cover 98 Percent of Population
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Packs a 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Live Updates
  2. Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests
  3. OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone
  4. Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut for Best International Feature Film Shortlist
  5. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium to Roll Out via Windows Updates, Toolkit to Control Auto-Installation Released
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update, Brings Fixes and November Security Patch
  7. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price in India, Specifications
  8. Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
  9. Investors Who Couldn't Access Money in Cryptocurrency Exchange After CEO's Sudden Death Want Body Exhumed
  10. Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.