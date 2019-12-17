Chinese smartphone and television maker OnePlus recently announced that it will be present at CES 2020, hosting a special event starting on January 7. The initial teaser didn't reveal much, and people have since been speculating on what the company could reveal at its event in Las Vegas. The company has now revealed a bit more on what to expect through its Weibo account; the device will be called ‘Concept One'. While more information on this isn't available for now, it's likely that ‘Concept One' would be a concept smartphone.

A new post by OnePlus on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo has now revealed a bit more - the 'Concept One' is the product to be revealed.

It's likely that the device will be a smartphone, perhaps of the folding variety given that this is the next big step for smartphones. Only a handful of manufacturers have launched folding smartphones thus far, and OnePlus could be looking to join this club at CES 2020. Other possibilities could be a concept smart display or television, an audio product, or something completely different altogether. It could also be something like the Mi Mix Alpha, the recently announced all-screen smartphone from Xiaomi.

The company only recently launched its latest smartphones, and also entered the TV segment with the launch of the OnePlus TV series in India. Given that OnePlus is a smartphone brand above all else, it's likely that the event at CES will feature the next big thing in smartphones from OnePlus, as it looks to join brands such as Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola in launching a foldable smartphone.