Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras

OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren-Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras

OnePlus Concept One's ‘magic’ glass can also be used as a polarising filter for the cameras

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 21:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren-Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras

OnePlus has announced the Concept One smartphone at CES 2020

Highlights
  • It has a electrochromic glass panel to 'hide' the rear cameras
  • It also has leather back and McLaren-inspired design
  • It comes in McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange colour

After a bit of teasing, OnePlus has officially unveiled its Concept One smartphone at CES 2020. The phone has been developed in collaboration with McLaren and is the first smartphone to feature an electrochromic glass panel, which can turn transparent or opaque to reveal or hide the rear cameras. OnePlus claims that it takes just 0.7 seconds to transition from solid black to fully clear, which is quicker than the camera itself takes to fully activate.

This was inspired by McLaren's 720S Spider sports car, which features a retractable hard-top with the same kind of electrochromic material that can be switched between tinted and transparent states. The phone also features a leather panel on the back, in McLaren's signature Papaya Orange shade. OnePlus hasn't revealed any details about specifications or when/if it plans to launch this device anytime soon.


This isn't the first time that OnePlus has experimented with different textures and materials on its phones. We've seen finishes such as bamboo, wood, Kevlar, Alcantara, frosted glass, and ceramic on OnePlus phones in the past. The Concept One's special glass only covers the camera section, while the rest is covered by leather, with exposed stitching. This glass contains organic particles which react to current, to shift to the desired state. Besides this party trick, it also serves a practical purpose as the glass is said to double up as a polarising filter for the cameras when shooting under very harsh light. This is implemented in the camera app in pro mode, and allows for a lower ISO and longer shutter. 

OnePlus claims what is used on the Concept One is the most advanced electrochromic glass ever made. Two glass panels sandwich the organic material between them and measure just 0.1mm each, for a combined thickness of just 0.35mm. OnePlus also claims that this glass panel uses “almost” no power to operate. OnePlus partnered with McLaren on the design of the Concept One. 

The frame of the phone is made of an aluminium alloy treated with a new vapour deposition process so that the thin gold finish layer can be deposited precisely, resulting in what the company calls a subtle shine. 

“This concept phone is a significant experiment into the future form of smartphones. OnePlus started this initiative with the goal of bringing the “burdenless” user experience to the next level. The invisible camera stands as a new form of camera design, one that spares the user from the compromises of current camera layouts,” said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus, speaking about the OnePlus Concept One phone.

OnePlus is also very proud of showcasing its R&D efforts, saying that this now accounts for over 70 percent of the company's staff. There are seven OnePlus R&D centres around the world, including one recently launched in Hyderabad which already has over 200 people working on software for 5G.  

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Concept One, CES, CES 2020
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lenovo at CES 2020: Thinkpad TrackPoint Keyboard II Unveiled, a Compact Full-Size ThinkPad Keyboard
CES 2020: Sony to Test Self-Driving Cars to Boost Sensor, Safety Tech; Unveils Electric Concept Car

Related Stories

OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren-Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  6. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  8. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 India Price Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus at CES 2020: Concept One Smartphone Announced With McLaren-Inspired Design, Electrochromic Glass to ‘Hide’ Rear Cameras
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip iPhone 8-Like Design With Single Rear Camera, Touch ID
  3. LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs
  4. Asus at CES 2020: New ExpertBook B9450, ZenBook Duo, Chromebook Flip C436, Zephyrus G15 Laptops Unveiled
  5. Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
  7. Samsung at CES 2020: Ballie Rolling Robot, Exoskeleton to Improve Your Posture Using AI Unveiled
  8. France, US Set 2-Week Target for Digital Tax Deal
  9. Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Series Start Receiving Android 10 Software Update: Report
  10. CES 2020: Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype With 20Gbps Interface, 1TB USB Type-C Thumb Drive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.