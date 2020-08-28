Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report

OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report

OnePlus “Clover” will go on sale in the US with a price tag of around $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700), according to a report.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 August 2020 16:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report

OnePlus seems to be all set to go even beyond the Nord and bring more affordable phones soon

Highlights
  • OnePlus “Clover” previously surfaced on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660
  • The smartphone is said to have a 6.52-inch HD+ display
  • OnePlus may have multiple new models in development

OnePlus has an entry-level smartphone in the works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, according to a report. The new phone by the Chinese company seems to be a more basic option compared to the OnePlus Nord that was launched in India and Europe last month. The model is reportedly codenamed “Clover”, which sounds identical to the phone recently spotted on a benchmark website but with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. OnePlus is said to offer an HD+ display on the new phone as well as a 6,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus Clover will go on sale in the US with a price tag of around $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700), reports Android Central, citing a person familiar with the development. The smartphone will reportedly debut shortly and will reach global markets alongside the US.

On the specifications part, the blog claims that the new OnePlus smartphone will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display and will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. It is also said to have at least 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses on top.

The entry-level OnePlus phone is said to have the 6,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. It is also said to have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Although the official details aren't available at this moment, the reported specifications suggest that the new OnePlus phone may have many similarities with the Realme C15. It is natural as OnePlus and Realme both share the same parent, BBK Electronics. Nonetheless, the presence of the Snapdragon 460 would make the new offering a distinct model as the Realme model comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Earlier this month, a phone namely OnePlus Clover surfaced on Geekbench with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. That model also had 4GB of RAM and was running on Android 10, according to the benchmark listing. Similarly, a tipster recently suggested that an entry-level OnePlus phone may launch in India with a price tag between Rs. 16,000-18,000. That phone was, however, speculated to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Late last month, co-founder Carl Pei revealed in an interview that OnePlus had plans to bring a Nord-branded phone in the US later this year with a distinct set of specifications over what's available on the original offering. Some references from an OxygenOS beta release suggested that the Nord-branded phone for the US market could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC.

Given all these details, OnePlus may have a couple of entry-level models in development. These could be priced way below the OnePlus Nord to help the company expand its reach in the market. However, the strategy of widening the portfolio would mean a big change from the company's existing strategy of launching only a few models each year.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Clover, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 8: What's the Difference?
Apple May Soon Launch Its Own Search Engine to Take on Google: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  4. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  5. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  6. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Specifications Allegedly Listed on Google Play Console
  8. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  9. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Soon Launch Its Own Search Engine to Take on Google: Report
  2. OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report
  3. Google Assistant Snapshot Feature Gets Voice Command Support, More Updates
  4. MediaTek Pushes for Permission to Supply Huawei After US Curbs
  5. OnePlus Watch Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Site, May Launch With OnePlus 8T
  6. Apple AirPods May Switch to Touch Sensors Instead of Force Detection for Control, Patent Application Shows: Report
  7. Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021
  8. Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam
  9. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  10. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com