Technology News
loading

OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM

OnePlus Clover was earlier tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and 64GB of storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 September 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM

OnePlus Clover is expected to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Clover is tipped to carry a rear fingerprint sensor
  • The new Geekbench listing comes with model number B2012
  • OnePlus Clover is reported to be priced around $200

OnePlus is reported to be working on an entry-level phone and this upcoming handset is largely rumoured to be codenamed ‘Clover'. This alleged OnePlus Clover was recently tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and now a new OnePlus phone possibly running on the same processor has been spotted on Geekbench. This new handset comes with the model number BE2012 and it is listed to also pack 4GB of RAM. A recent report suggests that the OnePlus Clover will go on sale in the US with a price tag of around $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700).

The OnePlus B2012, presumed to be the OnePlus Clover, has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 software and be powered by a processor that is codenamed ‘bengal'. MySmartPrice suggests that this is likely the Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Geekbench listing hints that the processor will be clocked at 1.8GHz of base frequency and have eight CPU cores.

The rumoured phone is additionally tipped to pack 4GB of RAM. It managed to score 254 points in the single-core test and 1,174 points in the multi-core test. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing suggests little else. It is important to note that this could well be a completely different OnePlus handset in the works and not the OnePlus Clover. Last month, the OnePlus Clover was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, and Android 10 software.

Past leaks also suggests that the OnePlus phone may feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display and have at least 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support. Clover is expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors. It is tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and offer 3.5mm audio jack support.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Clover, OnePlus Clover Specifications, OnePlus
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Specifications, Render Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  2. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  3. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  4. Realme 7 Pro Review
  5. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  6. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  8. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  9. Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Clover Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Specifications, Render Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  3. FAU-G, an Indian Alternative to PUBG, to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  4. PUBG Mobile Removed From App Store, Google Play in India
  5. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Heart-Rate Monitoring, Fitness Tracking Launched
  6. Mi TV Horizon Edition Specifications Surface Online, 43-inch LED Display, 20W Speakers Tipped
  7. Oyo Extends Furloughs for Some Indian Employees
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Series, Realme Watch S Pro Teased at IFA 2020, Will Launch in the Coming Months
  9. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com