OnePlus is reported to be working on an entry-level phone and this upcoming handset is largely rumoured to be codenamed ‘Clover'. This alleged OnePlus Clover was recently tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and now a new OnePlus phone possibly running on the same processor has been spotted on Geekbench. This new handset comes with the model number BE2012 and it is listed to also pack 4GB of RAM. A recent report suggests that the OnePlus Clover will go on sale in the US with a price tag of around $200 (roughly Rs. 14,700).

The OnePlus B2012, presumed to be the OnePlus Clover, has been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 software and be powered by a processor that is codenamed ‘bengal'. MySmartPrice suggests that this is likely the Snapdragon 460 SoC. The Geekbench listing hints that the processor will be clocked at 1.8GHz of base frequency and have eight CPU cores.

The rumoured phone is additionally tipped to pack 4GB of RAM. It managed to score 254 points in the single-core test and 1,174 points in the multi-core test. Apart from this, the Geekbench listing suggests little else. It is important to note that this could well be a completely different OnePlus handset in the works and not the OnePlus Clover. Last month, the OnePlus Clover was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB RAM, and Android 10 software.

Past leaks also suggests that the OnePlus phone may feature a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display and have at least 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support. Clover is expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors. It is tipped to pack a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and offer 3.5mm audio jack support.

