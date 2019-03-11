Technology News

OnePlus 7 Will Be Launched Alongside True Wireless Earbuds, CEO Pete Lau Hints

, 11 March 2019
OnePlus 7 Will Be Launched Alongside True Wireless Earbuds, CEO Pete Lau Hints

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted on the arrival of wireless earbuds

Highlights

  • OnePlus true wireless earbuds may be launched this year
  • OnePlus CEO Pete Lau suggests upgrading Bullets Wireless headset
  • OnePlus 7 has been in rumours for a while

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch soon, and the smartphone has been leaked on a few occasions in the past. Now, CEO Pete Lau, elaborating on the company's wireless audio journey with the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack, hints that OnePlus may be looking to launch true wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 7 this year. Lau says that it looks to 'polish' its wireless headset experience, suggesting at true wireless earbuds arrival this year. Of course, this is pure speculation, and OnePlus could just improve upon the OnePlus Bullets Wireless launched last year, without launching an AirPods competitor.

In a Weibo post, OnePlus CEO Lau says that removing the 3.5mm jack from the company's phone lineup was a conscious decision. He believes that the wireless headset product line has scope for extreme improvements, and it can be 'polished' or refined for a long time. He says that its current product is "very good, [but] it can be even more extreme." This hints that the company is looking to elevate its wireless audio experience by launching a new product - which may very well be true wireless earbuds along the lines of the Apple AirPods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Last year, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless alongside the OnePlus 6, and it may look to elevate on its wireless headset product line further. Lau also leaves the post open ended, asking his followers to send suggestions on the new features that can be added to elevate the wireless headset experience.

This post has led to the speculation that OnePlus may be working on an Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds competitor. The company will look to launch a OnePlus Bullets Wireless successor this year alongside the OnePlus 7, but this is all pure speculation at this point. OnePlus hasn't started teasing the phone or the audio product as well.

The OnePlus 7 will likely be announced and launched in the coming weeks, and will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Renders and leaks suggest a pop-up selfie camera setup.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus wireless earbuds, OnePlus 7


 
 

