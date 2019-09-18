Technology News
OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design

OnePlus has aped Google and revealed the design of an upcoming phone ahead of its launch.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 11:07 IST
OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design

OnePlus 7T will sport a large circular module for housing the triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7T will flaunt a matte finish on the rear panel with curved edges
  • The phone's final design was selected after going over 50 iterations
  • Focal length of the rear cameras will be 17mm, 26mm, and 51mm

OnePlus 7T is ready to go official on September 26, but if you're losing patience, the company has got you covered. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared the first look of the OnePlus 7T via a couple of official images that show the phone's gradient blue design. And just as the leaks had indicated, the OnePlus 7T is seen sporting a circular camera module with three lenses. The OnePlus 7T appears to share some similarities with the OnePlus 7 Pro's Nebula Blue variant. However, the OnePlus 7T flaunts a lighter shade of blue on its rear panel that is curved along the edges for a more comfortable grip.

The OnePlus chief shared the official renders of the OnePlus 7T on Twitter and also posted some design schematics of the phone in a OnePlus forum post. Lau mentioned that the company has achieved what it calls “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance” and is introducing that surface finish on the OnePlus 7T. He also mentioned that OnePlus went over fifty design iterations to finally go with the OnePlus 7T's final look featuring a circular camera module.

oneplus 7t official images body OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera

 

Talking about the cameras, the text on the large camera module specifies the focal length of the three sensors - 17mm, 26mm, and 51mm. The placement of physical buttons on the OnePlus 7T is similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and so is the metallic frame with visible antenna bands sandwiched between the glass panels. Over at the front, there is a 90Hz display akin to the OnePlus 7 Pro, something OnePlus has already confirmed. OnePlus has pulled off a Google here, revealing the design of its upcoming phone prior to its launch on September 26.

As for the specifications, OnePlus 7T will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The whole package will rely on a 3,800mAh battery that can be topped off with a 30W Warp Charger. On the imaging front, it is tipped to pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, working in tandem with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

OnePlus, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Specifications
OnePlus 7T Official Renders Revealed, Show Matte Finish, Triple Rear Cameras, and Gradient Design
