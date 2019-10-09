OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Care post-purchase programme in India. OnePlus' latest service is touted to be an attempt from the company to reward its user base, which includes both legacy OnePlus phone users as well as customers who have purchased newer models all the way to the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus Care programme offers benefits such as free extended warranty for a duration of one year, 50 percent discount on battery replacement service, and upgrade offer with a competitive trade-in value for older OnePlus phones.

The OnePlus Care after-sales programme is now live in India with a total of three benefits announced for its first batch of rollout. OnePlus has mentioned that more exclusive benefits for OnePlus phone users will be announced later. In order to avail the benefits, users have to download the updated OnePlus Care app from the Google Play Store and sign in with their OnePlus account. There is no expiration or term limit for availing any of the three benefits offered by the OnePlus care program.

Talking about the OnePlus Care benefits, the free one-year extended warranty service is only available for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T. As for the battery replacement program, OnePlus Care programme will offer 50 percent discount on the cost of battery replacement and is also waiving off the service charge. The discount on battery replacement is valid for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 6. Following is the revised battery replacement cost under the OnePlus care programme:

Model Battery Price with Service Charges OnePlus Care Price OnePlus 3 Rs. 1,651 Rs. 600 OnePlus 3T Rs. 1,651 Rs. 600 OnePlus 5 Rs. 1,607 Rs. 600 OnePlus 5T Rs. 1,607 Rs. 600 OnePlus 6 Rs. 1,607 Rs. 600

In addition to the battery replacement and extended warranty benefits, the OnePlus Care programme also comes with an upgrade benefit that offers trade-in discounts when OnePlus phone users upgrade to a new model. Apart from the net trade-in value, OnePlus is offering an additional discount on select models.

Additional discounts for trade-in scheme are only available on OnePlus 6T and older models

It must be noted that that the trade-in value for older OnePlus phones such as the OnePlus 1, OnePlus 2, and the OnePlus X will also vary depending on the availability of a OnePlus account. You can check out the trade-in value details for such cases below:

Trade-in Value Additional Discount For OnePlus Account Additional Discount For Non-OnePlus Account Trade-in Value < 5000 Rs. 500 Rs. 0 5000 < Trade-in Value < 15000 Rs. 1,000 Rs. 500 15000 < Trade-in Value < 25000 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 1,000 25000 < Trade-in Value Rs. 2,500 Rs. 2,000

Just to be clear, users won't be charged to create a OnePlus account for using the services offered by OnePlus Care programme. Also, users can link multiple devices to a single OnePlus account. The benefits can be availed from both the official OnePlus website and the OnePlus Care app, but registration in the OnePlus Care app is mandatory. Lastly, users will have to make a reservation in advance and confirm the booking via the OnePlus Care app to avail 50 percent discount on battery replacement.

