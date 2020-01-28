Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones

OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones

OnePlus has put aside features such as AR emoji and stickers, social media mode, and light painting mode to focus on higher priority improvements.

By | Updated: 28 January 2020 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones

OnePlus is considering tuning all the built-in cameras of its smartphones to provide identical exposure

Highlights
  • OnePlus hosted its “Open Ear Forum” to receive user feedback
  • The company is bringing consistent autofocus this year
  • OnePlus is taking skin tone as one of its top priority improvements

OnePlus is set to upgrade the camera experience this year by bringing an upgraded autofocus, stabilisation in 4K videos, and a faster shutter. The Chinese company held an “Open Ear Forum” in New York to receive feedback from its users and understand what's best it can provide either through software updates or hardware upgrades in 2020. After hearing from its users, the company has posted a forum post to detail its roadmap and reveal some of the upcoming camera improvements.

The forum post underlines that OnePlus is considering tuning all the built-in cameras of its smartphones to provide identical exposure and consistency in colour and white balance. The company is also in plans to upgrade both on hardware and software sides to provide a consistent autofocus this year.

On the basis of user feedback, OnePlus is taking skin tone improvement as one of its top priorities and is set to improve skin tones on its devices through future system updates. The forum post also mentions that the company is exploring new balance between sharpness and noise to improve overall sharpness. Similarly, it is working on video HDR to solve dynamic range problems. You can also expect some de-flickering solutions that would reduce light flickering issues on OnePlus phones.

In 2020, OnePlus is also planning to improve panning shots stabilisation and smoothness and bring faster shutter results. The company says that particularly to bring a faster shutter performance, it would deliver future updates with software improvements.

OnePlus flagships do have 4K video recording support, but what they lag in is support for 4K resolution across all the available camera sensors. The company is projecting to bring full-HD (1080p) and 4K support in all three camera sensors with the option to switch between lenses while recording in its future devices. You can also expect night mode for recording videos in dark and recording through two cameras simultaneously. Further, the company has mentioned that it is working on optimising 4K video recording length and zooming support for time-lapse shots.

The forum post also highlights OnePlus is working on colour grading and LUT options and upgrading the video tools available in the Gallery app. Likewise, some research work has already taken place to supporting depth-of-field to enable telephoto camera recording. The company, however, has noted that the current quality has not reached its standard to release.

In addition to the roadmap, the forum post mentions features such as AR emoji and stickers, social media mode, and light painting mode that OnePlus has put aside for the time being to give focus to the higher priority feature requests.

“We hope these commitments are in line with your expectations for videography, and hopefully they will address some pain points you might have,” said Zake Zhang, Image Product Manager at OnePlus, in the forum post.

Cameras are indeed top priorities for smartphone manufacturers nowadays. But OnePlus doesn't want to limit its developments towards cameras and photography only. Earlier this month, OnePlus announced its 120Hz QHD+ Fluid Display technology that is touted have 0.8 Just Noticeable Colour Difference (JNCD) rating -- lesser than what's available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new display -- alongside the ongoing camera developments -- would be a part of the next-generation OnePlus flagship.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus camera, OnePlus Open Ear Forum, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February
Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Set to Launch in India on February 4
  2. Realme Seems to Have 2 New Phones in the Pipeline
  3. Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  4. OnePlus Reveals Camera Features Coming to Its Future Phones
  5. Avast Reportedly Collected and Sold Users' Web Browsing Data
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  7. iOS 14 Rumoured to Support on All iPhone models that Supported iOS 13
  8. This Stretchable Battery Can Safely Power Wearables
  9. Vivo S1 Pro Review
  10. Google Pay Launches UPI Recharge Option for FASTag Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus May Impact Apple Business in Long Run: Report
  2. Coronavirus May Impact Apple Business in Long Run: Report
  3. Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3, 'Original' Series Phone Rumoured for MWC 2020; Specifications, Price Leaked
  4. Data Privacy Day: What It Is, Its Importance, and What It Means for Your Information Security
  5. Poco X2 Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display Ahead of Next Week’s Launch
  6. OnePlus Details Plans to Upgrade Camera Experience, Reveals Features Coming to Future Phones
  7. LG Announces Android 10 Update Rollout Timeline, V50 ThinQ to Receive It in February
  8. TikTok, DSCI Partner to Launch Quiz to Spread Awareness on Online Privacy
  9. Samsung Galaxy A41 Battery Appears on Certification Site, Said to Be of 3,500mAh Capacity
  10. Jio Largest Telco in Terms of Revenue, Customer Base: India Ratings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.