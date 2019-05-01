Technology News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Headphones, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Tipped via Leaked Retail Packaging

OnePlus is hosting press events on May 14 to unveil its new flagship smartphones.

By | Updated: 1 May 2019 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Linus Tech Tips/ Ishan Agarwal

OnePlus has introduced Warp Charge 30 with OnePlus 6T McLaren edition

Highlights
  • Bullets Wireless 2 will succeed the company’s Bullets Wireless headphones
  • Warp Charge 30 was originally unveiled last year
  • OnePlus is likely to unveil new accessories alongside the phones

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 leaks are coming in from all sides. As we head closer to the official launch of the two smartphones, a set of photos purportedly showing the company's Bullets Wireless 2 headphones and Warp Charge 30 Car Charger retail boxes have surfaced online. While the Bullets Wireless 2 headphones seem to be a successor to the company's earlier launched Bullets Wireless headphones, the Warp Charge 30 Car Charger is said to be incorporating the Warp Charge 30 technology that OnePlus had introduced with the McLaren Edition OnePlus 6T last year.

First shared by YouTuber Linus Tech Tips on Twitter (now deleted) and then re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the photos allegedly show the retail packaging of the upcoming Bullets Wireless 2 and Warp Charge 30 Car Charger. The actual devices are not seen but the retail boxes do feature the pictures of the car charger and wireless headphones. It is unclear if these accessories will come bundled with the new OnePlus smartphones or offered as a separate purchase, however the latter seems more likely.

To recall, OnePlus is hosting press events in three cities around the world on May 14 to simultaneously unveil the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. The company is expected to detail the new accessories at the same event. Thanks to inclusion of Warp Charge 30W technology, the upcoming car charger is likely to one of the fastest in the market. The features of Bullets Wireless 2 headphones are unclear at the moment.

As per rumours, OnePlus 7 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also said to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options. Further, the phone would have up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus 7 Pro is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7 is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and come with a dual rear camera setup. This could have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Further reading: OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, OnePlus Warp Charge 30, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Car Charger
