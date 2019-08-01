Technology News
loading

OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Caught Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report

Robert Downey Jr. reportedly posted about OnePlus 7 on Weibo using Huawei P30 Pro.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 17:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Caught Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report

Photo Credit: huaweicentral.com

Highlights
  • Robert Downey Jr. posted on Weibo using Huawei P30 Pro
  • The post later disappeared from his Weibo profile
  • Users captured screenshots of the post before it got erased

Much-loved Marvel hero and OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. was spotted posting about OnePlus 7 on his Weibo page using Huawei's flagship P30 Pro smartphone, the media has reported. OnePlus, which roped in the Hollywood actor earlier this year for endorsing it, has faced flak for paying for ads featuring him instead of waterproofing its smartphones.

On July 30, Robert Downey Jr. reportedly forwarded a Weibo using Huawei P30 Pro rather than his endorsed smartphone brand OnePlus 7. Although the post later disappeared from his Weibo profile, the eagle eyes of users captured the evidence in the screenshot before it got erased, tech portal huaweicentral.com reported on Wednesday.

This is hardly the first time a brand ambassador or an executive of one smartphone company was found using a phone made by another company. In an instance late last year, Samsung's Nigeria unit was found tweeting about Galaxy Note 9 using an iPhone.

It is quite possible in the case of Robert Downey Jr. that it was someone else posting on his behalf on Weibo, rather than himself.

OnePlus had signed up Robert Downey Jr. in May this year to lead the company's new marketing campaign.

“We, at OnePlus believe in having a laser focus in everything we do and in doing whatever it takes to create an exceptional experience for our community. Working with Robert Downey Jr, we see that these ideologies are reflected in him as well, in his creativity and dedication,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, had said at the time. “This synergy has us convinced that nobody could represent what we stand for better and we are delighted to welcome Robert Downey Jr. into the OnePlus family."

Even as OnePlus has always touted its commitment to getting its users the highest specs at the lowest prices, its phones have lacked official IP certification for water resistance.

Micro-blogging site Weibo is one of China's most popular social platforms.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Robert Downey Jr., OnePlus 7, Huawei, Huawei P30 Pro
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges
OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Caught Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  5. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  6. Which is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  7. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  8. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  9. A Tweet Could Get Elon Musk in Trouble With Regulators, Again
  10. Honor Play, Honor 8X Getting EMUI 9.1 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Specifications Leaked, Teasers Suggest Launch on August 4
  2. OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Caught Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  3. Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges
  4. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to Decline 2.5 Percent in 2019: Gartner
  5. ITR Filing: Income Tax Department Launches E-Filing Lite for Taxpayers
  6. Samsung Facing Flak for Copying Apple Watch With Galaxy Watch Active 2: Report
  7. Nokia 4.2 Starts Receiving New Software Update in India, Said to Include Dual 4G VoLTE Support
  8. Cisco to Pay $8.6 Million for Selling Surveillance Software It Knew Was Vulnerable to Hackers
  9. Motorola One Action Leaked Render Reveals Colour Options, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Redmi Note 7 Series Crosses 5 Million Sales Mark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.