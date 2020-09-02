Technology News
OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online

One smartphone in the rumoured OnePlus Billie series could be powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 2 September 2020 19:28 IST
OnePlus Phones With Codename 'Billie', 'Lemonade' Surface Online

OnePlus is working on multiple smartphones this time

Highlights
  • OnePlus Billie series could have four smartphones
  • OnePlus Lemonade is said to have multiple variants as well
  • OnePlus Clover has leaked in the past carrying Snapdragon 460 SoC

OnePlus is working on a number of new smartphones and currently it is having a hard time keeping these upcoming models under wraps. A few OnePlus smartphones with codenames Billie 2, Billie 2T, Billie 8, and Billie 8T have leaked online. Tipster Mukul Sharma also indicated that these smartphones could be a part of the OnePlus Billie series and called the OnePlus Billie 2, OnePlus Billie 2T, OnePlus Billie 8, and the OnePlus Billie 8T. Another OnePlus smartphone codenamed ‘Lemonade' has also surfaced online.

Gizmochina reports that one of the four devices surfaced in the list shared by Mukul Sharma could be powered by Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 SoC, while another model could be powered by the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. There isn't much information about these smartphones at the moment but rumours hint that OnePlus will position these smartphones in the budget segment. OnePlus Billie has been spotted earlier with references in Oxygen OS 10.5 released for the OnePlus Nord.

Another OnePlus smartphone codenamed ‘lemonade' has also been spotted recently by an XDA Developers forum member. This OnePlus smartphone is said to have multiple variants codenamed lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, lemonade, and lemonadev. Apart from the codename, there are no other details about this smartphone available at the moment.

Previously, another smartphone codenamed OnePlus Clover was spotted carrying Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Clover is said to pack 4GB of RAM and feature at least 64GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8T was also recently leaked in the latest Android 11 developer preview released for the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T will look similar to the OnePlus 8 and is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Billie, OnePlus Lemonade, OnePlus Clover
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Phones With Codename ‘Billie’, ‘Lemonade’ Surface Online
