OnePlus is working on a number of new smartphones and currently it is having a hard time keeping these upcoming models under wraps. A few OnePlus smartphones with codenames Billie 2, Billie 2T, Billie 8, and Billie 8T have leaked online. Tipster Mukul Sharma also indicated that these smartphones could be a part of the OnePlus Billie series and called the OnePlus Billie 2, OnePlus Billie 2T, OnePlus Billie 8, and the OnePlus Billie 8T. Another OnePlus smartphone codenamed ‘Lemonade' has also surfaced online.

Gizmochina reports that one of the four devices surfaced in the list shared by Mukul Sharma could be powered by Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 SoC, while another model could be powered by the 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. There isn't much information about these smartphones at the moment but rumours hint that OnePlus will position these smartphones in the budget segment. OnePlus Billie has been spotted earlier with references in Oxygen OS 10.5 released for the OnePlus Nord.

Another OnePlus smartphone codenamed ‘lemonade' has also been spotted recently by an XDA Developers forum member. This OnePlus smartphone is said to have multiple variants codenamed lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, lemonade, and lemonadev. Apart from the codename, there are no other details about this smartphone available at the moment.

Previously, another smartphone codenamed OnePlus Clover was spotted carrying Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Clover is said to pack 4GB of RAM and feature at least 64GB of storage.

The OnePlus 8T was also recently leaked in the latest Android 11 developer preview released for the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8T will look similar to the OnePlus 8 and is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and pack 8GB of RAM.