OnePlus on Monday partnered with Gameloft to launch an exclusive online racing championship called 'OnePlus Asphalt Cup' in India. The new championship is touted to be the first exclusive online racing championship on mobile in the country. It will run between June 13 and July 8 and is open for all mobile-gaming enthusiasts in the country who will play Asphalt 8: Airborne. Top three winners will receive a combined cash prize worth Rs. 9 lakhs along with the OnePlus 6 smartphones and Bullets Wireless Bluetooth earphones. Participants will also receive in-game rewards worth Rs. 2 crores.

The OnePlus Asphalt Cup is spread over four weeks with four time-limited events of five days each. Racers are notably allowed to play unlimited times to win the championship. Among all the participants, OnePlus says that top five racers each week will win a pair of its Bullets Wireless Bluetooth earphones that were launched alongside the OnePlus 6 flagship last month. Top 25 rackers will receive exclusive goodies from OnePlus and Gameloft, whereas the top three performers after the event will receive a combined cash prize worth Rs. 9 lakh along with OnePlus smartphones and Bullet Wireless Bluetooth earphones. Participants in the championship will also receive in-game rewards worth Rs. 2 crores that will be credited in Asphalt 8.

"Bringing together the newest technology and raw performance of OnePlus 6 in association with Asphalt 8, the best mobile racing title by Gameloft, 'OnePlus Asphalt Cup' is dedicated to the gaming community in India," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, in a press statement while detailing the championship. "This championship that will not only bridge the gap between console and mobile gaming but also accelerate the evolution of hard-core gamers in India."

Building a gaming championship makes sense for OnePlus as the company offers a dedicated 'Gaming Mode' on the OnePlus 6 that enhances the gaming experience by offering options to block notifications and automatically route incoming calls to the speaker and lock the brightness level. A similar experience is also available on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T through the Gaming Do Not Disturb mode. Further, there is a Gaming battery saver mode that uplifts the battery life during a gaming session.

"We are extremely delighted to work with OnePlus to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to their users. This endeavour with OnePlus demonstrates our ability to generate special initiatives in our games with hyper-real graphics providing high engagement for end-users," said Nitin Goel, Country Manager, Indian-subcontinent, Gameloft.