OnePlus HydrogenOS 11, based on Android 11, will be launched on August 10, the company has announced. OnePlus ships its phones with HydrogenOS in China, and with OxygenOS in rest of the world. Since Google services are not available in China, HydrogenOS comes without apps like Play Store. The release of HydrogenOS means Android 11 is coming to OnePlus phones, and also sets the stage for the OxygenOS 11 rollout in other markets, like India.

OnePlus confirmed that it will be announcing HydrogenOS 11 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST) on August 10 through a Weibo post. Not much is known about the features that will be included in the latest iteration of the operating system. Since it will be based on Android 11 it is safe to say that the OS will bring all the features that will be included in the upcoming iteration of the stable Android OS.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared an image that showed a clock face with the time set to 11 o'clock, and its caption read “11 ‘on display'”. It was seen as a hint that the Always-on Display (AOD) feature will be brought to OnePlus phones with either Android 11 update or with an OxygenOS 11 (and HydrogenOS 11) update. In March, the company confirmed that the AOD feature will be rolled out in August or September, the time that coincides with the release of the new Android version.

Reports have suggested OnePlus will roll out other features like fingerprint lock for hidden pictures in the gallery, charge complete notification, app drawer folders, and more features to Zen mode with OxygenOS 11 (HydrogenOS 11). The OxygenOS 11 may be rolled out to smartphones as old as OnePlus 6.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.