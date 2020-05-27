Technology News
loading

OnePlus Plans to Launch Affordable Smartphones in India Soon, Reveals CEO Pete Lau

Would we be able to see a new “flagship killer” by OnePlus soon?

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2020 11:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus Plans to Launch Affordable Smartphones in India Soon, Reveals CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus currently has a strong presence in the premium smartphone market in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed a new strategy in a media interview
  • The strategy will be first implemented in India soon
  • OnePlus was once known for offering affordable phones to consumers

OnePlus is planning to make a comeback to the affordable market segment by launching new budget smartphones, CEO Pete Lau revealed in an interview. The company plans to make an announcement of its new strategy in India soon, followed by bringing its “lower-priced” devices to markets including Europe and North America in the later part of this year. The new move by the Shenzhen-based company could make things tougher for Xiaomi that has gained huge success for selling low-margin mobile devices.

“We can look at it as having a more affordable product offering,” Lau said in the interview with Fast Company, “but all products that still remain up to the OnePlus standard… and through this enabling more people to have access to OnePlus products.”

OnePlus started its journey in the smartphone market by unveiling the OnePlus One in April 2014. The first model was projected as a “flagship killer” by the company, thanks to its affordability. It was launched in India at Rs. 21,999, which was significantly cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung's flagship of that time, that debuted at Rs. 51,500 and the iPhone 6 that arrived as the latest iPhone model in 2014 with a starting price of Rs. 53,500.

However, in recent times, OnePlus has changed its position from being a producer of affordable smartphones to a leader in the premium market. The company led the premium smartphone market in India last year by beating Apple and Samsung with a 33 percent share, according to a report by analyst firm Counterpoint Research. The latest OnePlus models, which are the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, are priced between Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 59,999.

Lau didn't indicate that OnePlus would stop making higher-end smartphone models. However, it is clear from what he's said that the company doesn't want to stay in the premium segment alone, and has plans to grow further with its affordable future models.

OnePlus declined to provide clarity on its new strategy towards bringing affordable smartphones when Gadgets 360 reached out through an email. Nevertheless, Lau through a tweet suggested that the company has “big plans” to move ahead.

Affordable phones to power an ecosystem?
Apart from smartphones, OnePlus has started offering smart TVs since last September. OnePlus India General Manager Vikas Agarwal last year told Gadgets 360 that the company also wants to launch smart home devices in addition to its smart TVs to expand its footprints in the Internet of Things (IoT) market in the country. Thus, bringing lower-priced smartphone models would help in getting bigger in the world of connected devices as smartphones can be used as a catalyst to run an IoT ecosystem.

Companies including Realme and Xiaomi are already leveraging their strong presence in the affordable smartphone market segment to create their ecosystem of connected devices. Similarly, Apple and Samsung are the two great examples that have successfully locked many of their consumers in an interconnected system of devices.

Lau suggested in the interview that OnePlus is eager to go beyond smartphones and build its own ecosystem. However, details about how the company would grow further are yet to be revealed.

Will OnePlus 8 series be able to take on iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Pete Lau
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Virgin Orbit Analysing Data to Find Cause of Rocket Failure
Amazon May Buy Robo-Taxi Startup Zoox: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Plans to Launch Affordable Smartphones in India Soon, Reveals CEO Pete Lau
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  2. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  3. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  4. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  6. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  7. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, 14, 16 Come With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs
  10. Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon May Buy Robo-Taxi Startup Zoox: Report
  2. OnePlus Plans to Launch Affordable Smartphones in India Soon, Reveals CEO Pete Lau
  3. Virgin Orbit Analysing Data to Find Cause of Rocket Failure
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
  5. YouTube Says Removal of Comments Critical of Chinese Communist Party 'An Error'
  6. Facebook Wallet for Libra Digital Coins Renamed 'Novi'
  7. Jio Fiber Introduces Double Data Monthly Benefit on Annual Subscriptions: All Details
  8. OnePlus Announces Partnership With Epic Games; Fortnite Now Runs at 90FPS on OnePlus 8 Series
  9. Moto G Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Integrated Stylus Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ARM Releases Cortex-X1 Microarchitecture for High-End Android Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com