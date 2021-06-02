OnePlus 9T specifications have been leaked by a tipster ahead of it being officially announced by the company. The Android phone is said to feature a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be the next flagship offering from OnePlus based on its smartphone release trends. The company launched the OnePlus 8T following the OnePlus 8 series last year and is now expected to do the same with the OnePlus 9T. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries an AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus launches a T-variant of its flagship phones typically around six months after the release of the flagship series. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April last year and the OnePlus 8T came in October. The company is expected to continue this trend with its OnePlus 9 series as well and bring a OnePlus 9T later in the year.

A known tipster with the pseudonym Arsenal (translated) shared on Weibo that the OnePlus 9T will be using a Samsung E4 LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries an LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate but has a higher display resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels.

An LTPO display allows the phone to clock down from a 120Hz refresh rate to as low as 1Hz depending on the use case, which effectively improves the phone's battery life. In our review, we found that the OnePlus 9 Pro consistently managed to deliver a full day's worth of battery life and ran just shy of 16 hours in our HD video loop test. Now, how much of this was due to the LTPO display cannot be confirmed. But, it should be noted that the OnePlus 9 Pro has a higher resolution display compared to the rumoured full-HD+ display on the OnePlus 9T.

It is also expected that this year — much like last year — the company won't launch a OnePlus 9T Pro, as it did with the older generation OnePlus 7T series. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the OnePlus 9T.