OnePlus 9T Specifications Leak Suggests Samsung LTPO Full-HD+ OLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate

OnePlus 9T may have a full-HD+ display like the OnePlus 9 but with LTPO technology found in the Pro model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2021 16:25 IST
OnePlus 9 Pro has a curved display with a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • OnePlus has not shared any information on the OnePlus 9T
  • OnePlus 9T could feature a full-HD+ display
  • OnePlus 9T is said to be the only T-series phone this year

OnePlus 9T specifications have been leaked by a tipster ahead of it being officially announced by the company. The Android phone is said to feature a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be the next flagship offering from OnePlus based on its smartphone release trends. The company launched the OnePlus 8T following the OnePlus 8 series last year and is now expected to do the same with the OnePlus 9T. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries an AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus launches a T-variant of its flagship phones typically around six months after the release of the flagship series. The OnePlus 8 series was launched in April last year and the OnePlus 8T came in October. The company is expected to continue this trend with its OnePlus 9 series as well and bring a OnePlus 9T later in the year.

A known tipster with the pseudonym Arsenal (translated) shared on Weibo that the OnePlus 9T will be using a Samsung E4 LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. The OnePlus 9 Pro also carries an LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate but has a higher display resolution of 1,440x3,216 pixels.

An LTPO display allows the phone to clock down from a 120Hz refresh rate to as low as 1Hz depending on the use case, which effectively improves the phone's battery life. In our review, we found that the OnePlus 9 Pro consistently managed to deliver a full day's worth of battery life and ran just shy of 16 hours in our HD video loop test. Now, how much of this was due to the LTPO display cannot be confirmed. But, it should be noted that the OnePlus 9 Pro has a higher resolution display compared to the rumoured full-HD+ display on the OnePlus 9T.

It is also expected that this year — much like last year — the company won't launch a OnePlus 9T Pro, as it did with the older generation OnePlus 7T series. As of now, OnePlus has not shared any information on the OnePlus 9T.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 9T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Reliance AGM 2021 Date Set for June 24; Jio 5G Phone Launch, 5G Network Rollout, JioBook Announcements Likely

