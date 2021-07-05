Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3

OnePlus recently announced that it is merging its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2021 11:41 IST
OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @imailisa0825

OnePlus 9T may come with Samsung LTPO OLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9T may have display 120Hz refresh rate
  • The company has merged with Oppo on operational front
  • OnePlus usually launches T-variant 6 months after flagship phone

OnePlus 9T 5G running 'ColorOS 11 Global' will be launched in the third quarter of 2021, a tipster has claimed. The tipster goes on to claim that the smartphone will come equipped with a Hasselblad quad rear camera setup which will be highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The news comes a few days after OnePlus announced that it is merging its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS “to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience” across devices. Some display specifications of the rumoured smartphone were leaked on the Internet last month.

As per a tweet by a tipster on Twitter, OnePlus 9T 5G will be launched with "ColorOS 11 Global" and a 108-megapixel Hasselblad quad rear camera setup. In comparison, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro sport 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, designed in collaboration with Hasselblad. OnePlus usually launches a T-variant of its flagship phones typically around six months after the release of the flagship series. The Chinese company launched the OnePlus 8T in October after it launched the OnePlus 8 series in April. This year, the company launched the OnePlus 9 series in March. There is no information on whether there will be a OnePlus 9T Pro model.

As for the tipster's claim that OnePlus 9T will run "ColorOS 11 Global", they may be hinting at implications of OnePlus and Oppo's announcement last week about the merger of OxygenOS with ColorOS. The changes are said to come at the codebase level. The company said that OxygenOS remains the OS for global OnePlus users as always, but now built on a "more stable and stronger platform". The move follows OnePlus formal merger with Oppo on the operational front.

OnePlus has already replaced its native HydrogenOS with Oppo's ColorOS for all its Chinese variants of flagship models. Both the companies are owned by conglomerate BBK Electronics, which also owns the Vivo, Realme, and iQoo brands. Earlier leaks have claimed the OnePlus 9T will sport a Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

 

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9T, OnePlus 9T Pro, OnePlus, ColorOS, OxygenOS, ColorOS 11 Global
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms

Related Stories

OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  4. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  7. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  8. F9 Box Office Speeds Past $500 Million, a Pandemic First for Hollywood
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  2. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  3. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  4. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  5. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
  6. Didi Chuxing App Removal from App Stores in China Will Hurt Revenue, Says Company
  7. Amazon, Tata Said to Have Opposed Government’s Tougher E-Commerce Rules
  8. Pro-Trump Social Media App Gettr Hacked on Launch Day as Half Million Sign Up
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Merges OxygenOS With Oppo’s ColorOS to ‘Improve’ User Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com