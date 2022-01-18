Technology News
OnePlus 9RT Gets First Update in India With System Fixes, Camera Optimisations

The update brings overall stability, bug fixes, and performance improvements to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Updated: 18 January 2022
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India last week

  • OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display
  • The phone runs Android 11 based OxygenOS 11
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 9RT has got its first update in India, bringing fixes to a host of problems pertaining to system, display, camera, and network. The update also brings along December 2021 Android security patch. OnePlus launched the smartphone in India last week with OxygenOS 11 skin that runs on Android 11. The phone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

As per the update changelog received on the review OnePlus 9RT handset with Gadgets 360, the update has firmware number MT2111export_11_A.03_2022011122390173 and is 167MB in size. It fixes the issue of abnormal display on the shelf, improves system stability, and brings the December 2021 Android security patch. When it comes to the camera, the Android 11-based update optimises the Ul display effect of Movie Mode, the effect of super anti-shake function, and fixes an issue of wrong watermark position. Network-related VoWiFi stability has also been optimised.

If you haven't received a notification about the update yet, you can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates. It is advised to update your OnePlus 9RT while its is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and is put on charging.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT, priced starting at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB variant in India, sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on Android 11 with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin on top. The smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging via the company's Warp Charge 65T technology over USB Type-C.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 9RT. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field-of-view, and along with a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. The phone gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera. The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS and NFC support.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sourabh Kulesh
