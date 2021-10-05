Technology News
OnePlus 9RT Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 888, 65W Charging; OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition Rumoured

OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition may go on sale in China next month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 October 2021 14:46 IST
OnePlus 9RT may just be similar to the OnePlus 9R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT specifications are tipped on Weibo
  • The OnePlus phone is said to have a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition may be exclusive to China

OnePlus 9RT specifications are tipped to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, 120Hz display, and 65W fast charging. The new OnePlus phone, which is rumoured to debut in India and China later this month, is also claimed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is unlike previous rumours that suggested Snapdragon 870 on the OnePlus 9RT. A Geekbench listing also indicated Snapdragon 888 over Snapdragon 870 on the new smartphone. Separately, OnePlus is rumoured to have a OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition in the works that would come with Snapdragon 870 SoC.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

A tipster on Weibo has shared some specifications that are purportedly associated with the rumoured OnePlus 9RT. The phone is said to run on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top and feature a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT is rumoured to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This is in contrast with previous reports that suggested Snapdragon 870 on the new OnePlus phone.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT is said to have a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor at the back. The same sensor featured on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The new OnePlus model is also rumoured to include two other sensors — an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The tipster also mentions that the OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The reported battery and charging support are identical to those of the OnePlus 9R.

In addition to the tipped specifications, a Geekbench listing has carried the details about the OnePlus MT2110 that is believed to be the OnePlus 9RT. The listing shows that the phone runs on Android 11 and has 12GB of RAM. It also suggests that the OnePlus phone will come with a motherboard “lahaina”, which is a codename for the Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 870, on the other hand, is codenamed “kona” — as per various online reports.

That said, OnePlus appears to have a new model in the works with the Snapdragon 870 SoC. A report from China, which has been carried by MyDrivers, claims that the company is working on the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition with the Snapdragon 870 that could launch exclusively in China during the shopping festival Singles' Day on November 11.

The regular OnePlus 9RT is tipped to launch on October 15. But ahead of an official announcement, the phone allegedly appeared on certification sites in both China and India.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
OnePlus 9RT Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 888, 65W Charging; OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition Rumoured
