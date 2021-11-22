Technology News
loading
OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India Under a Different Name, Spotted as OnePlus RT on Google Listings

OnePlus is yet to announce details about OnePlus 9RT launch in the country.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 November 2021 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT was launched in China with the Snapdragon 888 SoC in October

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October
  • OnePlus RT could make its way to India soon
  • The phone features a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50-megapixel camera

OnePlus 9RT could be launched in India under a different name, according to information shared by a tipster. The smartphone is yet to be announced by OnePlus, over a month after the company launched the device in China. OnePlus 9RT, which is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, could reportedly launch in India as OnePlus RT, and has reportedly been listed on two different Google websites with the same name.

The OnePlus 9RT has been spotted on both the Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. However, the device does not bear the same name as the one that was launched in China in October. Instead, the company is tipped to launch the phone in India as OnePlus RT. "The same model build has received the BIS certification in the past," Sharma tweeted. The device was previously expected to launch in the country in November, according to reports.

While the device might have been spotted on Google's websites, it is worth noting that OnePlus has not confirmed any plans regarding the launch of the OnePlus 9RT (or OnePlus RT) in India.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT is powered by the 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 6.62-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (600Hz touch sampling rate) and has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It sports a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone comes with 5G connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

On the camera front, OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple camera setup which features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The primary sensor on OnePlus 9RT supports both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), according to the company. At the front of the handset is a 16-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera, located on the top left corner of the display. OnePlus is yet to announce a timeline for the launch of OnePlus 9RT (or OnePlus RT) in India and the handset could be announced by the company at a future date.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus RT, OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus RT Specifications, Snapdragon 888
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
