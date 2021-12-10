OnePlus 9RT (or OnePlus RT) and OnePlus Buds Z2's India launch seems imminent. OnePlus's smartphone and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' India support pages have been spotted on the company. The OnePlus 9RT was listed under the 'Phone' category while the OnePlus Buds Z2 was listed under 'Accessories.' The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones launched in China in October along with the OnePlus 9RT. The phone, however, is expected to launch in India simply as OnePlus RT.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were spotted on OnePlus' India website. They were spotted with their respective support pages but only the support page for the TWS earphones can be viewed at the moment. It doesn't divulge much information about the earphones and only has a message stating "The page is coming soon".

However, the publication has shared screenshots of the upcoming smartphone's support page. Both devices are said to launch in India on December 16.

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in China in October. If the former is indeed is the same as the latter, it is likely will ColorOS based on Android 11. It is also expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus RT may feature triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, it could be equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. It will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery with WarpCharge 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The TWS earphones from OnePlus feature 11mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They come with a claimed latency of 94 milliseconds and get active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce the noise by up to 40dB. They are IP55 rated for dust- and water-resistance. OnePlus Buds Z2 are also said to deliver up to 38hours of battery life on a single charge from the 40mAh battery in each earbud and 520mAh battery in the charging case.

