Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Support Pages Surface Online, Launch Imminent

OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are said to launch in India on December 16.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 December 2021 18:29 IST
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Support Pages Surface Online, Launch Imminent

OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded OnePlus 9RT (pictured) for India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 support page in India says "the page is coming soon"
  • OnePlus smartphone spotted on multiple listings as OnePlus RT
  • OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 launched in China together in October

OnePlus 9RT (or OnePlus RT) and OnePlus Buds Z2's India launch seems imminent. OnePlus's smartphone and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' India support pages have been spotted on the company. The OnePlus 9RT was listed under the 'Phone' category while the OnePlus Buds Z2 was listed under 'Accessories.' The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones launched in China in October along with the OnePlus 9RT. The phone, however, is expected to launch in India simply as OnePlus RT.

Tipster Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared that the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were spotted on OnePlus' India website. They were spotted with their respective support pages but only the support page for the TWS earphones can be viewed at the moment. It doesn't divulge much information about the earphones and only has a message stating "The page is coming soon".

However, the publication has shared screenshots of the upcoming smartphone's support page. Both devices are said to launch in India on December 16.

OnePlus RT specifications (expected)

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus RT is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 9RT that was launched in China in October. If the former is indeed is the same as the latter, it is likely will ColorOS based on Android 11. It is also expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus RT may feature triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, it could be equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. It will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery with WarpCharge 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The TWS earphones from OnePlus feature 11mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They come with a claimed latency of 94 milliseconds and get active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce the noise by up to 40dB. They are IP55 rated for dust- and water-resistance. OnePlus Buds Z2 are also said to deliver up to 38hours of battery life on a single charge from the 40mAh battery in each earbud and 520mAh battery in the charging case.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus RT, OnePlus RT specifications, OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications, OnePlus 9RT
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Korean Becomes Fastest-Growing Language in India Thanks to Popularity of K-Pop, Squid Game: Duolingo Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Support Pages Surface Online, Launch Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  3. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  4. Vivo Y55s 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in China
  5. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped: Details Here
  7. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  8. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor Announced
  9. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  10. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Colour Options, Configurations Leak; Galaxy Tab A8 Renders Also Surface
  2. Facebook Rolls Out ‘Year Together’ Card, Lets Users Recap Biggest Moments of 2021
  3. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Alleged Case Surfaces Online; Tips Quad Rear Camera Setup, No Secondary Screen
  4. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Support Pages Surface Online, Launch Imminent
  5. Korean Becomes Fastest-Growing Language in India Thanks to Popularity of K-Pop, Squid Game: Duolingo Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leak Shows Green Colour Variant
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G India Launch May Be Around the Corner, Production Reportedly Started
  8. Oppo Find N Press Renders Tipping Design, Specifications Surface Ahead of December 15 Launch
  9. Huawei Watch D Launch Tipped for December 23, May Offer Blood Pressure Monitoring
  10. Instagram Launches Playback Feature to Recap Top 10 Stories of 2021, Announces Security Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com