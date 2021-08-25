Technology News
OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC

OnePlus 9RT could launch in India and China in October but OnePlus has not shared any details on the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2021 16:38 IST
OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC

OnePlus 9RT could come with the same SoC as the OnePlus 9R (pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT may feature a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ display
  • The phone may launch in October
  • OnePlus 9RT is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus 9RT is said to be the upcoming T-series phone from the Chinese manufacturer. But it looks like its price and complete specifications have already leaked. A known tipster has shared the details on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It claims that the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with a triple rear camera setup. The phone is also said to support the 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT is said to be offered in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage model is said to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,400) while the 256GB model could cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,900). The rumoured OnePlus 9RT is said to be based on the OnePlus 9R which is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model in India.

The alleged price and specifications of the OnePlus 9RT were shared by known tipster Arsenal (translated) on Weibo. A recent report claimed that the OnePlus 9RT could launch in India and China in October.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

As per the tipster, the rumoured OnePlus 9RT will feature a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone is said to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 9RT may carry a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is the same as the recent OnePlus Nord 2. There is also said to be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. In the front, the phone is said to sport a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The phone may come with NFC support as well. It is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9RT may feature a frosted Corning Gorilla Glass back cover, an all-aluminium body, dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an X-axis linear motor.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Price, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 9R
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi.
Moto G50 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications May Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Hiroshi Lockheimer Hints

OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC
