OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped, May Be Priced Same as OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9RT price in India is tipped to be available between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 October 2021 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT comes in two distinct variants in China

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India soon
  • The new OnePlus phone comes as an upgrade to OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 9RT price in India has been tipped online ahead of an official announcement. The new OnePlus phone was launched in China earlier this week and is expected to make its way to India in the coming days. It comes as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R and offers features including triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone also supports a proprietary fast charging technology.

OnePlus 9RT price in India (expected)

The OnePlus 9RT price in India will be between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. The tipster further speculated that the new OnePlus phone in the country may debut at the same pricing of the OnePlus 8T that was launched at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus 8T also had a 12GB + 256GB option that came at Rs. 45,999.

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 9RT debuted in China at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,200).

The OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India later this month. It was also allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in August. However, there has not been any official word around the launch.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT runs on Oppo's ColorOS based on Android 11 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with triple rear cameras that carry the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 9RT has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The OnePlus 9RT comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a list of connectivity options that includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The phone also has a USB Type-C port. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus has provided a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
