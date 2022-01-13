Oneplus 9RT has been spotted on an online retailer's website, giving enthusiasts an idea of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT price in India, colour options, and other specifications. The smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched last year. OnePlus 9RT is set to launch in India on Friday, January 14, months after it was released in China in October 2021. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and runs on a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, availability (expected)

A listing by online retailer Sangeetha Mobiles, spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that OnePlus 9RT will be priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The listing on the retailer's website remained accessible at the time of publishing this story.

OnePlus is yet to officially reveal the pricing of the smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT is listed in Black and Silver colour options on the retailer's website. An earlier report suggests the smartphone will go on sale starting January 17, in time for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

A OnePlus 9RT listing was found on the Sangeetha Mobiles website

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Sangeetha Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

According to the listing for the upcoming OnePlus 9RT on the Sangeetha Mobiles website, OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging over USB Type-C, as per the listing.

OnePlus 9RT is said to be equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS skin running on top. OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS and NFC support. The smartphone measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

