OnePlus 9RT Spotted on Retailer Website; Price in India, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 9RT is tipped to go on sale on January 17.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: Oneplus

OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top
  • OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display

Oneplus 9RT has been spotted on an online retailer's website, giving enthusiasts an idea of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT price in India, colour options, and other specifications. The smartphone is a successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched last year. OnePlus 9RT is set to launch in India on Friday, January 14, months after it was released in China in October 2021. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and runs on a 4,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, availability (expected)

A listing by online retailer Sangeetha Mobiles, spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that OnePlus 9RT will be priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The listing on the retailer's website remained accessible at the time of publishing this story. 

OnePlus is yet to officially reveal the pricing of the smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT is listed in Black and Silver colour options on the retailer's website. An earlier report suggests the smartphone will go on sale starting January 17, in time for Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

A OnePlus 9RT listing was found on the Sangeetha Mobiles website
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Sangeetha Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

According to the listing for the upcoming OnePlus 9RT on the Sangeetha Mobiles website, OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging over USB Type-C, as per the listing.

OnePlus 9RT is said to be equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel camera for macro photography. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS skin running on top. OnePlus 9RT is expected to feature 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS and NFC support. The smartphone measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT Launch, OnePlus 9RT Price in India, OnePlus 9RT Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Oppo ColorOS 12 Official, Beta Versions Rolling Out to More Phones in India

Comment
 
 

