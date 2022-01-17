OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on January 14 and the smartphone is set to go on sale in the country today, January 17, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The handset was launched in India three months after it was launched in China and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 9RT sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65 fast charging support.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, availability

The price of OnePlus 9RT is set at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 46,999. While OnePlus had also launched an 8GB + 256GB storage variant in China, it will not be sold in India. The smartphone will be sold in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colour options.

OnePlus 9RT is available for purchase via Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale, or via the company's website.

Customers who purchase the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone will get six months of Spotify premium for free, and can avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on Kotak and Axis Bank credit and debit cards, with up to six month no-cost EMI options. On Amazon, SBI customers can avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on SBI credit cards, with no-cost EMI options on select bank cards.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display which offers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz and the panel offers full DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage. OnePlus 9RT display comes with HDR+ support and offers DCI:P3 and sRGB colour modes.

OnePlus 9RT is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is aimed at gamers and sports OnePlus' “Space Cooling” with a larger heat sink for improved heat dissipation and thermal control, according to the company. The smartphone runs on Android 11, with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin on the top, and is scheduled to receive Android 12 update in March.

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with an f/1.8 lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for recording video at 4K at 60fps. OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a secondary ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 lens and 123-degree field-of-view, along with a tertiary 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 with an f/2.4 lens, located at the front, for selfies.

OnePlus 9RT comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 support, and comes with NFC and GPS/ A-GPS support. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at 65W with the company's proprietary Warp Charge 65T technology, over USB Type-C. OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

