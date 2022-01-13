OnePlus 9RT's price, storage variants, colour options, and sale date have been tipped ahead of its launch in India on January 14. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to get two RAM + storage variants along with two colour options. The smartphone will reportedly go on sale during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale starting on January 17. OnePlus 9RT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus smartphone is said to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display.

OnePlus 9RT price in India, availability (expected)

As per tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), OnePlus 9RT will be priced at Rs. 42,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 46,999. The OnePlus smartphone will reportedly be offered in Black and Silver colour options. As per Brar, both OnePlus 9RT variants will go on sale on January 17 during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

Under the hood, OnePlus 9RT will run Android 11 with an OxygenOS 11 skin on top. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, OnePlus 9RT is said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging support. It measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.