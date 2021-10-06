Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options

OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options

OnePlus 9RT price may begin at CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,250).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 October 2021 17:16 IST
OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options

OnePlus 9RT is being speculated to be a successor to OnePlus 9R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT may come in three colour options
  • OnePlus 9RT is expected to carry a 4,500mAh battery
  • OnePlus 9R has Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 under the hood

OnePlus 9RT, a purported handset from the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly making its way to India and its home market soon. Ahead of an official announcement from OnePlus, some of the smartphone's key specifications along with price details have leaked online. OnePlus 9RT is speculated to be a successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched in India in March this year. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset is said to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share some specifications, colour options, and price range of OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT price in China is reported to be between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,800). As per another tipster, the device is said to come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Matter (translated), and Silver.

According to the tipster, OnePlus 9RT specifications are likely to be an upgrade to OnePlus 9R with notable updates in the chipset, camera, and operating system. Instead of the Snapdragon 870 SoC found on OnePlus 9R, the new OnePlus 9RT is said to ship with Snapdragon 888. The handset may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

Past leaks suggest that OnePlus 9RT may feature a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The tipped battery and charging support are identical to those of OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9R smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with 5G connectivity in March this year. The handset runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 9R packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Price, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus 9R, Oneplus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
If Facebook Is the Problem, Is a Social Media Regulator the Fix? Whistleblower Says Yes
Google to Invest $1 Billion in Africa Over Five Years to Ensure Access to Fast, Cheaper Internet

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Many Reliance Jio Users Reporting Connectivity Issues
  2. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  3. Barbie Takes Zero-Gravity Flight to Inspire Girls to Take Up Career in Space
  4. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  5. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
  8. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Announced, Sale Starting From October 15
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Parliamentarian in Tonga Pushes for Bitcoin Legalisation
  2. Pinterest Launches New Advertising Features for Brands to Drive Shopping
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Testing a Custom Privacy Setting for Profile Photos on Android
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Three Colour Options
  5. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Africa Over Five Years to Ensure Access to Fast, Cheaper Internet
  6. If Facebook Is the Problem, Is a Social Media Regulator the Fix? Whistleblower Says Yes
  7. SHIB Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens Over Two Days, Boosting Prices
  8. Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021: Benjamin List, David MacMillan Win for Work on Molecular Construction
  9. Nvidia Offers EU Concessions Over $54-Billion Arm Deal
  10. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers, 8,200mAh Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com