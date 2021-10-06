OnePlus 9RT, a purported handset from the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly making its way to India and its home market soon. Ahead of an official announcement from OnePlus, some of the smartphone's key specifications along with price details have leaked online. OnePlus 9RT is speculated to be a successor to the OnePlus 9R that was launched in India in March this year. The smartphone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset is said to run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share some specifications, colour options, and price range of OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT price in China is reported to be between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,800). As per another tipster, the device is said to come in three colour options — Blue, Dark Matter (translated), and Silver.

According to the tipster, OnePlus 9RT specifications are likely to be an upgrade to OnePlus 9R with notable updates in the chipset, camera, and operating system. Instead of the Snapdragon 870 SoC found on OnePlus 9R, the new OnePlus 9RT is said to ship with Snapdragon 888. The handset may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera and run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

Past leaks suggest that OnePlus 9RT may feature a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design, 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The tipped battery and charging support are identical to those of OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9R smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with 5G connectivity in March this year. The handset runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus 9R packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging.