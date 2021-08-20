Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9RT Could Launch in India This October, Specifications Tipped

OnePlus 9RT is said to carry over the same 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor found on the OnePlus Nord 2.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 August 2021 11:17 IST
OnePlus 9RT Could Launch in India This October, Specifications Tipped

OnePlus 9RT could have the same design as the OnePlus 9R (pictured above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT is said to undercut the OnePlus 9
  • The phone could launch in India and China only
  • OnePlus 9RT may come with a tweaked version of Snapdragon 870

OnePlus 9RT has been tipped to launch in India and China in October. A new report claims that the Chinese company is working on a new smartphone for its ‘T' series. With the OnePlus 8 series, the company decided to do things differently and released a single OnePlus 8T model. Now, it seems to be doing the same with the OnePlus 9 series but will reportedly be using the OnePlus 9R as its foundation. Some of the specifications for this OnePlus 9RT model have been tipped as well.

There have been reports claiming that the OnePlus 9T will not launch this year. OnePlus' T series of smartphones is typically a tweaked version of its flagship series and with the OnePlus 8 line-up, the company decided to stick with a single T series phone — OnePlus 8T.

Now a new report from Android Central citing insider sources states the next phone in the T series, for this year at least, will be the OnePlus 9RT launching in October for the Indian and Chinese markets. As the name suggests, it will be a tweaked version of the OnePlus 9R which is the cheapest offering in the OnePlus 9 series. As for the specifications, this rumoured OnePlus 9RT is said to feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel as the OnePlus 9R, have 65W fast charging support, a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870.” In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT may come with the same primary sensor as the OnePlus Nord 2 — the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

On the software front, the report adds that it will be the first OnePlus phone with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will bring more ColorOS features floating resizable windows, a theme store, and ColorOS' Private Safe.

OxygenOS 12 is said to not have Google's new Material You aesthetic.

Furthermore, the report states that OnePlus was hoping to have released a closed beta of OxygenOS 12 by now but a large number of bugs with the build has prevented that from happening. The entire software team is apparently working on fixing the bugs and getting the close beta out to testers by end of this month.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not shared any information on a OnePlus 9RT or developments with a closed beta of OxygenOS 12.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Official Ahead of Launch
OnePlus 9RT Could Launch in India This October, Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  2. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct'
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
  5. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  6. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition With 120Hz Displays Now in India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  9. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official Ahead of Launch
  10. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Accused of Buying and Burying Rivals by US FTC in Renewed Antitrust Fight
  2. OnePlus 9RT Could Launch in India This October, Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Official Ahead of Launch
  4. Never Have I Ever Season 3: Netflix Renews Mindy Kaling’s Desi Teenage Series
  5. Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn Secure Afghan Users' Accounts Amid Takeover
  6. Xbox Stereo Wired Headset With Spatial Audio Support Announced, Launching on September 21
  7. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct,' Will Allow Nudity if Consistent With Policies
  8. Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core, Thread Director, 'Alchemist' Discrete GPU Architecture Details Announced
  9. Soundcore R500 Neckband-Style Earphones With 20 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Offer 33W Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com