OnePlus 9RT has been tipped to launch in India and China in October. A new report claims that the Chinese company is working on a new smartphone for its ‘T' series. With the OnePlus 8 series, the company decided to do things differently and released a single OnePlus 8T model. Now, it seems to be doing the same with the OnePlus 9 series but will reportedly be using the OnePlus 9R as its foundation. Some of the specifications for this OnePlus 9RT model have been tipped as well.

There have been reports claiming that the OnePlus 9T will not launch this year. OnePlus' T series of smartphones is typically a tweaked version of its flagship series and with the OnePlus 8 line-up, the company decided to stick with a single T series phone — OnePlus 8T.

Now a new report from Android Central citing insider sources states the next phone in the T series, for this year at least, will be the OnePlus 9RT launching in October for the Indian and Chinese markets. As the name suggests, it will be a tweaked version of the OnePlus 9R which is the cheapest offering in the OnePlus 9 series. As for the specifications, this rumoured OnePlus 9RT is said to feature the same 120Hz AMOLED panel as the OnePlus 9R, have 65W fast charging support, a 4,500mAh battery, and come with a “higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 870.” In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT may come with the same primary sensor as the OnePlus Nord 2 — the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor.

On the software front, the report adds that it will be the first OnePlus phone with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will bring more ColorOS features floating resizable windows, a theme store, and ColorOS' Private Safe.

OxygenOS 12 is said to not have Google's new Material You aesthetic.

Furthermore, the report states that OnePlus was hoping to have released a closed beta of OxygenOS 12 by now but a large number of bugs with the build has prevented that from happening. The entire software team is apparently working on fixing the bugs and getting the close beta out to testers by end of this month.

It should be noted that OnePlus has not shared any information on a OnePlus 9RT or developments with a closed beta of OxygenOS 12.