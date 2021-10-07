Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement

OnePlus 9RT is teased to be the next phone in the company’s T series that started back in 2016.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 October 2021 18:57 IST
OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT may come as a slight upgrade to the OnePlus 9R (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT launch has been teased by Pete Lau on Weibo
  • The Weibo post clearly shows the name of the phone
  • OnePlus 9RT is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus 9RT launch has been teased by the company's Co-Founder Pete Lau through a post published on Weibo. Interestingly, the teaser posted by the executive also clearly reveals the name of the upcoming phone. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 15. The new phone is speculated to debut in India and China as an upgrade to the existing OnePlus 9R. Specifications of the OnePlus 9RT are tipped to include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120Hz display.

On Thursday, Pete Lau posted on Weibo a brief history about the OnePlus T series that started with the launch of the OnePlus 3T back in 2016 and has the OnePlus 8T as its latest model. He suggested that, unlike past models, the company will bring a phone in its T series with a new name, which is quite likely to be a hint at the OnePlus 9RT.

The executive concludes the teaser by indicating more details to come on Friday. But in the meantime, Weibo poured cold water on the company's plans by clearly showing that the post was published using the OnePlus 9RT. This confirms the name of the phone that has so far been a part of the rumour mill.

For nearly two months now, the OnePlus 9RT has been in reports as the company's next phone. It is speculated to come to India and China this month. Some certification sites also hinted at the development of the OnePlus 9RT for Indian and Chinese markets.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT price will be between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,800), according to a recent report. The phone is also said to come in three different colours.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9RT is rumoured have a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. It is also said to run on Android 11 with new ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. Further, the OnePlus 9RT may come with a 4,500mAh battery and include 65W fast charging support.

Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus is rumoured to have the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition in the works that may be exclusive to China and come next month. The Chinese company may also have the OnePlus Buds Z2 ready as its next true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that could be launched in addition to the OnePlus 9RT later this month.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT price, OnePlus 9RT specifications, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus, Pete Lau
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  4. Moto E40 Teased to Launch in India
  5. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
  6. Nokia T20 Tablet With 2K Display, Stereo Speakers Now Official
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  8. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Card Offers
  10. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Launch Teased by Pete Lau, Name Accidentally Confirmed Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. Amazon Announces Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Offers for Prime Members Every Friday
  3. Moto E40 India Launch Set for October 12, 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  4. Google Maps Brings Eco-Friendly Routes, Lite Navigation for Cyclists, More Features to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch by November, Spotted on IMEI Database: Report
  6. Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-Competitive, Dutch Watchdog Said to Have Found
  7. Twitch Says Breach Due to Server Configuration Change, User Logins and Payment Information Not Exposed
  8. Snapchat's New Tool to Educate Users on Drug Dangers Following Fentanyl Deaths in US
  9. Tesla Car Owner Wants Way Out of Loud and Annoying Autopilot, Full Self-Driving Chimes
  10. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch, New Nest Speakers Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 6 Series on October 19
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com