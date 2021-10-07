OnePlus 9RT launch has been teased by the company's Co-Founder Pete Lau through a post published on Weibo. Interestingly, the teaser posted by the executive also clearly reveals the name of the upcoming phone. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will launch on October 15. The new phone is speculated to debut in India and China as an upgrade to the existing OnePlus 9R. Specifications of the OnePlus 9RT are tipped to include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120Hz display.

On Thursday, Pete Lau posted on Weibo a brief history about the OnePlus T series that started with the launch of the OnePlus 3T back in 2016 and has the OnePlus 8T as its latest model. He suggested that, unlike past models, the company will bring a phone in its T series with a new name, which is quite likely to be a hint at the OnePlus 9RT.

The executive concludes the teaser by indicating more details to come on Friday. But in the meantime, Weibo poured cold water on the company's plans by clearly showing that the post was published using the OnePlus 9RT. This confirms the name of the phone that has so far been a part of the rumour mill.

For nearly two months now, the OnePlus 9RT has been in reports as the company's next phone. It is speculated to come to India and China this month. Some certification sites also hinted at the development of the OnePlus 9RT for Indian and Chinese markets.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

OnePlus 9RT price will be between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,800), according to a recent report. The phone is also said to come in three different colours.

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9RT is rumoured have a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. It is also said to run on Android 11 with new ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box. Further, the OnePlus 9RT may come with a 4,500mAh battery and include 65W fast charging support.

Alongside the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus is rumoured to have the OnePlus 9RT Joint Edition in the works that may be exclusive to China and come next month. The Chinese company may also have the OnePlus Buds Z2 ready as its next true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that could be launched in addition to the OnePlus 9RT later this month.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.