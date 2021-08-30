Technology News
OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon

OnePlus 9RT could come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 August 2021 13:11 IST
OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon

OnePlus 9RT is expected to share many specifications with OnePlus 9R (above)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9RT was spotted on BIS with the model number MT2111
  • The exact launch date for the smartphone is not known yet
  • OnePlus 9RT may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back

OnePlus 9RT is gearing up for its India launch as it has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. As per an earlier report, the upcoming smartphone is expected to launch in India and China only and could also be the last smartphone launched by OnePlus this year. Another report has suggested the key specifications of the smartphone, hinting that it may come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and support for 65W fast charging.

A tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma mentions that an upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been spotted on the BIS certification website. The smartphone is listed with the model number MT2111 which is being speculated to be the OnePlus 9RT. The listing doesn't divulge much information about the smartphone, however, it does suggest that the upcoming smartphone may launch in India soon.

A report from earlier this month suggests that the smartphone could be launched in India and China in October.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is said to be offered in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The former is said to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the latter is expected to be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,400).

OnePlus 9RT specifications (expected)

OnePlus 9RT is speculated to come with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC — also found on the OnePlus 9R (Review) — paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The soon-to-be-launched smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766, also found on the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review), along with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. OnePlus 9RT is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery that could support 65W fast charging.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Price, OnePlus 9RT Specifications, BIS
Satvik Khare
